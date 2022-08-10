Jennette McCurdy Hopes Ariana Grande Will Read Her Memoir -- Where She Wrote About Being 'Jealous' Of Her!

Jennette McCurdy might not cast Ariana Grande in the best light in her newly-released memoir, but the Nickelodeon alum still thinks it would be an entertaining read for the pop icon!

As we reported, the iCarly star admitted she was jealous beyond belief of her Sam & Cat co-star, who skyrocketed to fame during their short stint on the Victorious and iCarly spinoff series. While Jennette didn’t read Ari for filth or anything like that, she made it clear the songstress’ ascent into superstardom “broke” her.

That said, the 30-year-old gave a surprising answer when asked by ET‘s Rachel Smith if she thought the Grammy winner would pick up a copy of I’m Glad My Mom Died, sharing:

“I don’t know if she’ll read the book or not, but I think it’s a really entertaining read regardless of who you are, so I hope she does.”

That would be something!

Even if she doesn’t read the whole book, Ariana’s probably skimmed one of the many headlines that have come out about Jennettes’ opus, which dropped on Tuesday.

In one salty passage, McCurdy remembered resenting Ari as she skipped out on work to pursue her blossoming music career — while Jennette was allegedly forced to turn down other roles.

She wrote:

“The week where I was told Ariana would not be here at all, and that they would write around her absence this episode by having her character be locked in a box. Are you. Kidding me. So I have to turn down movies while Ariana’s off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards? F**k. This.”

The ordeal caused the then-teen to “resent being a good sport,” which she was always praised for. She wrote:

“If I wasn’t such a good sport to begin with, I wouldn’t be in this predicament in the first place. I wouldn’t be on this sh**ty show saying these sh**ty lines on this sh**ty set with this sh**ty hairstyle. Maybe my life would be entirely different right now. I fantasize about it being different. But it’s not different. It’s this. This is what it is. Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m pissed about it. And I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her.”

The straw that broke Jennette’s back was when “Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house,” according to the book.

McCurdy confessed:

“That was the moment I broke. I couldn’t take it anymore. Music performances and magazine covers… whatever, I’ll get over it. But playing a family game at National Treasure, two-time Academy Award–winner and six-time nominee Tom Hanks’s house? I’m done.”

She went on to reveal that she “couldn’t like” Ari at the time, adding:

“Pop star success I could handle, but hanging out with Sheriff Woody, with Forrest F**king Gump? This has gone too far. So now, every time she misses work, it feels like a personal attack. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she robbed me of having that experience myself.”

Talk about getting candid!!

How do U think Ari would react to all this, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts (below).

