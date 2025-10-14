Got A Tip?

Jennifer Aniston Shares ‘Selfish’ Reason She Never Adopted Amid Struggle To Have Kids

Jennifer Aniston is opening up even more about her struggles to start a family.

For decades now, the Friends star has been the center of reports claiming she never had kids because she was a “workaholic,” a narrative she hit back at in an op-ed for the Huffington Post in 2016. Then, in 2022, she revealed during an interview with Allure that she had privately undergone IVF treatment while in a relationship with Brad Pitt.

Last week, the actress yet again got incredibly candid on the sensitive matter with Harper’s Bazaar UK, sharing that she’d struggled for over “20 years” to try to start a family with no luck — all while being hurt by the ongoing narrative that she was being “selfish.”

But it makes you wonder, if she was so determined and eager to start a family, why didn’t she go another route? On Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard‘s co-host Monica Padman brought up her own experience with freezing her eggs despite being unsure if she wants kids — something Jennifer has said she wishes someone would’ve encouraged her to do sooner.

Monica then wondered if The Morning Show lead has found “peace” with not being a mother, to which she replied:

“It’s so peaceful. But I will say there’s a point where it’s, like, out of my control. There’s literally nothing I can do about it.”

Hitting back at the argument that she could’ve adopted, the 56-year-old added:

“When people say, ‘But you can adopt,’ I don’t want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That’s the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I’ve wanted it. It just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was.”

Adoption is a wonderful option, but if it wasn’t right for her, it wasn’t right.

Jennifer went on to recall how “emotional” it was when her time trying for this dream was up:

“It’s very emotional, especially in the moment when they say ‘that’s it,’ because there is a weird moment when that happens.”

So tough! After trying for so long, we bet this was so difficult! But we’re glad she feels content about the way things worked out!

Thoughts? Share them (below).

Oct 14, 2025 15:40pm PDT

