Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Hudson River Helicopter Crash Kills CEO's Family Of 5, Who Were On A Birthday Trip Michelle Williams Details 'Nasty' Airline Experience After Passenger Behind Her Had The 'Audacity' To Do WHAT?! Millionaire Mad Men Star January Jones Dragged For Complaining About Airline's $15 Voucher For Flight Delay Woman Allegedly Drowns Her Dog In Airport Bathroom After Pet Was Denied Boarding Figure Skater Who Lost Both Parents In DC Plane Crash Breaks Down After Emotional Tribute Performance Passengers Say They Were Forced To Sit Beside A Dead Body For HOURS After Woman Died Mid-Flight! Flight Attendant Repeatedly Punches Passenger For Pulling Woman's Hair In Shocking Video -- And Now The FBI Is Involved! Christina Haack Hard Launches New Boyfriend On IG Amid Josh Hall Divorce!  DC Plane Crash: Man Who Lost Family Even Makes CNN Anchor Sob With His Heartbreaking Story Young Ice Skating Duo Killed In DC Plane Crash -- Here They Are In One Of Their Beautiful Final Routines Heartbroken Father Speaks Out About Losing Wife & Figure Skater Son In DC Plane Crash  DC Plane Crash: Shocking Audio Reveals Air Traffic Controller Tried To Get Army Helicopter To Move

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Has An ‘Extreme Fear’ Of THIS -- And What She Does To Overcome It!

If Jennifer Anniston could, she would keep her feet safely on the ground all the time! However, as an actress and a travel lover, that is impossible for her!

In an interview with Travel + Leisure on Thursday, the Friends alum revealed she has an “extreme fear of flying!” Wow! But glancing at her Instagram, you can see she hasn’t let that stop her from traveling! Jen goes around the world for work and trips — her ideal kind is anywhere with “a white sandy beach and clear, crystal-blue water,” as she told the magazine.

Related: Michelle Williams Details ‘Nasty’ Airline Experience After Passenger Behind Her Did WHAT?!

But what’s her secret? How does she overcome her anxiety over being in the sky? Well, Jennifer has a few tricks up her sleeve. The Morning Show star used to have a habit of tapping the outside of the plane with her right palm and stepping onto the aircraft with her right foot before any flight she took. But more recently, Jennifer has switched things up! She now does hypnosis! The We’re The Millers star explained:

“But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions. I have not been doing the right hand, right foot—and now it’s shockingly good!”

Once on board, the Horrible Bosses star finds “plugging into a good meditation can get you through” the long hours in the air. She also makes sure to get out of her seat, walk, and stretch a couple of times when she can. All of that helps her get through the flight! Take notes, Perezcious readers!

Despite her fear of flying, having the opportunity to travel and see so many great places has made it worthwhile. Her “favorite” places to even film have been away — and with Adam Sandler. The Emmy winner deemed Kauai, Hawaii, and Lake Como, where the two worked on Just Go With It and Murder Mystery, respectively, as the best. Her dream spots to visit one day are Japan and the Maldives. But the top vacations are the ones Jennifer has done with her best friends! She expressed:

“I’ve had a lot of really meaningful, wonderful trips, but there was one time where it was for my birthday with like 50 friends. I said, whoever wants to come, let’s do this, and a lot of them did. We had about three days of just lounging, relaxing, swimming, spa-daying, working out, eating, drinking, just enjoying ourselves. That was really fun.”

Aww! That sounds like a blast! And we bet traveling with her pals helped ease some of the flying worries, too! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 19, 2025 08:59am PDT

Share This