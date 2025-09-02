Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She ALWAYS Skips Met Gala Despite Snagging A Coveted Invite!

You may find it hard to believe, but Jennifer Aniston has never attended the Met Gala. EVER. We know — it’s shocking! She’s one of the biggest stars in Hollywood! But you won’t ever catch the actress at fashion’s biggest night in the future. And not because she can’t score an invite, either — but for a much more relatable reason instead!

Jen told Glamour on Tuesday that she has been asked to go to the event in the past. However, she has turned it down every time! Why? Because the thought of putting on a head-to-toe couture look and making the long trek up the staircase with all those cameras in her face? It’s too overwhelming! Especially since she is a casual girl at heart! The Morning Show star explained:

“Yes, I have [been invited], but I don’t go. It overwhelms me. It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I’m a ‘jeans and flip-flops and tank top’ kind of girl.”

We feel you, Jen! While the Friends alum likes to dress up sometimes, she gets “nervous” about the whole thing:

“I love dressing up too, but for me it’s a mental game of…’Let’s get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all ‘purdy’ and go sit in a big room with your peers.’ [And yes,] everyone’s there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous.”

Part of the issue is that Jennifer has a complicated relationship with red carpets… because some critics can be so cruel. She continued:

“Some people find it like a sport where they build you up and then they love to tear you down. What’s the reason why people do it? Who knows? But I just try as best I can [to tune it out] because it doesn’t do you any good.”

We understand her reasoning! It is a lot pressure to nail a look that night! BUT we would love to see her on the Met Gala red carpet! At least once! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)!

