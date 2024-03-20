Megan Fox Finally Reveals EXACTLY What Plastic Surgery She's Had So Far!

Megan Fox is finally opening up about all the plastic surgery she’s gotten.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Transformers star took a moment to set the record straight about all the surgery she’s had — compared to what fans THINK she’s had:

“I’m just going to go through all the things that I’ve done, because I feel like there’s this stigma — and I’m not going to win, I’m going to do this and I’m not going to win — however, I’m hoping it sets some people free.”

She spoke about social media users who leave nasty comments on her Instagram posts “crucifying” her for “being plastic,” because they claim she “perpetuates an unhealthy standard of beauty.” So her mission, despite feeling like she still won’t “win” against trolls, is to be completely transparent about what she’s had done.

First off, she started with things she HASN’T done but that people have “accused” her of having done:

“I’ve never had a facelift of any kind. So no mid face lift, no lateral brow lift — although I would like one — or no regular brow lift. I’ve never done threads, I have researched them. That’s not because of some moral thing, I just don’t really believe they work and I’m also afraid they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift. But I am very tempted to go have my eyebrows snatched, like, all the way. I want that look sometimes.”

Ha!

She continued:

“I’ve never had [buccal fat removal] done, I’ll never have any fat removed. I’m a very, like, lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face so I will only ever put fat in, I will never be taking fat out.”

The Jennifer’s Body star added:

“I’ve never had any, like, liposuction or body contouring or anything like that.”

As for a Brazilian butt lift, or a BBL, Megan said she’s never had one, largely as she’s heard the healing process is so grueling! That and, as mentioned, she doesn’t have enough body fat to transfer. She quipped that if she ever WERE to get one, she’d want to come out looking like “a circus freak” to make it worth her while:

“I’m going to walk through a park and I’m going to turn around and everyone is going to be whispering and laughing and talking.”

LOLz!

Okay, now onto what she HAS had done — starting with multiple boob jobs:

“I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don’t know where they went. And then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set, I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise, you could see the rippling of the implants so I had to switch them out to this set.”

But for someone who has gone under the knife her fair share, she added:

“I don’t like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia, and so when I go to have surgery, it’s a very big deal.”

She said she meets with all her docs and grills them to find out ”if they’ve seen any omens, if they saw any owls, crows, if anyone stepped on a spider, if there’s any dead insects” because she’s “very afraid of dying under general anesthesia.” She noted:

“So I don’t take surgery lightly and therefore I have not had many of them because of that.”

Sadly it happens — and has even happened to some celebs, like Joan Rivers. So Megan def doesn’t want to do things more than once. So when she went in for her latest breast augmentation, she said she told her surgeon, “I better wake up with the biggest boobs you can fit in my body” which, for her, is a 32D.

Finally, she revealed she’s had just ONE nose job in her early 20s despite fans accusing her of having “six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries.” Why does it look different? Easy! Because she contours it to “one inch of its life.” She hilariously added:

“I like to contour it down until it’s just nostrils like Voldemort.”

LOLz! Watch the full clip (bellow):

Well, there you have it! That’s everything Megan has had done! Are you surprised? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Call Her Daddy/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]