Jennifer Aniston Stress Eats ONE SINGLE POTATO CHIP?! SERIOUSLY?!?

Look, Jennifer Aniston is obviously known for having an amazing body, but who knew it took this kind of superhuman self-discipline??

As part of her InStyle cover story this week, the Friends alum gave an interview revealing all sorts of fun tidbits about herself.

But one thing has us just struggling to wrap our heads around… When asked about what she stress eats, the notoriously health-conscious star says:

“A chip. Crunch, crunch, crunch.”

Naturally editor Laura Brown was taken aback by the statement and asked for clarification. After all, there’s no way she meant one chip?? But that’s exactly what she meant! She explained:

“Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that’s so annoying.”

Annoying is just the start of what that is. That’s just… jaw-dropping! Who can eat a single chip? Or a single M&M?? Entire decade-long ad campaigns have been written about how impossible that is!

We mean, one M&M is so much harder than eating NO M&Ms ever! Seriously, it’s scientifically proven! It raises your enkephalin levels, which makes you want more chocolate! It’s like just having the occasional cigarette without ever getting addicted, except… honestly it seems harder!

It just doesn’t seem like it would help our stress levels to tease ourselves with one single chip or M&M while the bag just sits there taunting us from across the room. Maybe it redirects stress…

Honestly, we can’t even get Rachel Green with envy over this, it’s just so far out of the realm of possibility for any mere human.

Ch-ch-check out Jen’s gorgeous InStyle cover shot and let us know what YOU think about this dieting magic trick (below)!

