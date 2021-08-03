Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Cut People Out Of Her Life Who Refused To Take COVID Vaccine!

Jennifer Aniston will be there for her friends… except the ones who’ve refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine!

In the September issue of InStyle, The Morning Show star revealed she’s been forced to distance herself from friends and acquaintances who’ve turned down the chance to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying these individuals “just don’t listen to the facts” when it comes to science.

The 52-year-old icon said of cutting these people out of her life:

“[There’s] still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

Wow, she’s not playing around!

The superstar went on to say that while everyone is “entitled to their own opinion,” those who are too scared to get the COVID-19 vaccine are simply ignoring scientific data. She added:

“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Although the Friends alum wants everyone to get informed when it comes to vaccinations, she understands there comes a point when one needs to distance themselves from anxiety-inducing news channels, too.

She said of watching CNN:

“I’ve really had to stop [keeping it on too much]. We all went through news fatigue, panic fatigue, during the pandemic because we were hoping one day we would wake up and hear something hopeful, and all we got was more insanity.”

Good point! It’s important to stay informed, but we all need to stay on top of our mental health, too!

Jen got her second dose of the vaccine in May and took to Instagram to encourage others to do the same. She wrote at the time:

“Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good. We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere… and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family.”

The actress’ update comes as the US continues to face a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious delta variant. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current spike in cases is mostly being fueled by the unvaccinated.

So get vaxxed, everyone: you’ll keep yourself and your loved ones safer — plus, Jennifer Aniston won’t have to stop talking to you!

