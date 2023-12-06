Taylor Swift's Diet & Workout For Eras Tour Were SO STRICT!

She’s The Man!

Taylor Swift has undoubtedly put together one of the most memorable tours of her career — if not in history — but it was no easy feat! The Eras Tour has broken records (and heels), but to get in tip top shape for the three hour run, the 16 costume changes, the 44 songs, and the seemingly endless choreography surrounding all the special effects, it took some serious work. And Tay Tay is giving us the rundown!

In her new interview with Time after being named Person of the Year, the 33-year-old shared how strict she was in order to prep her body and mind for the multiple show-runs every week during her tour. She credits her success to the help of the “state-of-the-art” gym in NYC called Dogpound, where she’d run on the treadmill (and hopefully not fall!) while singing her entire setlist:

“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

OMG! We can’t imagine belting out all those songs on the move — it’s hard to even speak sometimes while running on a treadmill!

The Grammy winner also said she brought some “strength, conditioning, and weights” into her workout routine, as well as A LOT of choreo rehearsals with dancer Mandy Moore (not to be confused with the Candy singer) who was recommended to T by her good pal Emma Stone. The actress had worked with the choreographer in La La Land and knew she’d be a good choice for the pop star:

“Learning choreography is not my strong suit. I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought.”

The Anti Hero songstress admitted on previous tours she’d live her life like a “frat guy” with all the drinking and partying — but not this time! She means pure business when she puts on a show for her devoted fans. She even cut out alcohol COMPLETELY, which couldn’t have been easy for the wine-lover:

“Doing that show with a hangover… I don’t want to know that world … [My fans] had to work really hard to get the tickets. I wanted to play a show that was longer than they ever thought it would be, because that makes me feel good leaving the stadium.”

And despite being reduced to an exhausted state where she can “barely walk” and needs a full day to recover after her multiple-show runs, she’s so devoted to showing her Swifties a good time that she’ll go through hell and back before canceling or postponing a show:

“I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there [for the first day after the shows]. It’s a dream scenario. I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels … I know I’m going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed. That’s part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure.”

What an amazing mindset to have! Taylor really is the queen of fans!

As far as what she hopes her loving listeners take from The Eras Tour — she just wants them to “celebrate” all parts of themselves:

“Every part of you that you’ve ever been, every phase you’ve ever gone through, was you working it out in that moment with the information you had available to you at the time. There’s a lot that I look back at like, ‘Wow, a couple years ago I might have cringed at this.’ You should celebrate who you are now, where you’re going, and where you’ve been.”

Talk about some serious loyalty and commitment to giving her fans the very best she has to offer. It seems she goes to lengths other artists wouldn’t even dream of — there’s a reason why her followers are so faithful to their queen bee! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]