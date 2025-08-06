Fans Concerned After MGK Admits He Water Fasts & Only Eats ‘A Couple Times A Week’!

Machine Gun Kelly has fans very worried right now…

Last month, HipHop-N-More dropped a video with the 35-year-old singer on Instagram in which he revealed what he eats — or more like that he doesn’t! Not that much, at least! MGK likes to water fast and skip meals most of the week instead. Yes really! He told a group of guys in the video:

“I don’t really eat. I just do water a bunch.”

The confession shocked the men, who then asked if that meant he fasted. Machine Gun Kelly confirmed with a shake of his head before adding:

“Like, I ate that burger ‘cause we’re streaming, and it’s my man’s s**t, you know?”

But if he wasn’t streaming at that time, the musician shared that he would “probably” have “water” for dinner. Yeah, just water and nothing else! When asked if he ever feels “weak or lightheaded” by not eating, MGK responded:

“Yeah, sometimes. I’ll eat, like, a couple times a week.”

That’s it?! And when the actor does have a meal, it is still not a lot of food — not enough to really nourish the body! It mainly consists of “bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut,” which MGK only eats to get probiotics after water fasting.

“‘Cause it has probiotics, you know? So, like, when you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the good bacteria in you, too, so you gotta put the pro[biotics]. … I just cook it in the bone broth.”

MGK is also into juicing every now and then. He noted he will “drink celery juice sometimes” and “coconut water.” Plus, “coffee and cigarettes” are a huge part of his diet.

While both kimchi and sauerkraut contain probiotics, they are low in calories and macronutrients. If this is really all MGK eats when he is not fasting, it sounds like he is not always getting the proper nutrition he needs. And let us make this very clear, no one needs to starve themselves for days. It is not healthy. Your body needs food to function properly and cannot survive solely on kimchi, cigarettes, coffee, and whatnot. This is very concerning… Watch the entire video (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HipHop-N-More (@hiphopnmore)

Upon hearing a breakdown of his diet, fans took to the comments section to also express their concern for MGK. They wrote:

“This is just sad.” “That’s not healthy” “Hella healthy… while lighting a cigarette” “That’s excessive and dangerous.” “Bro- I love you but are you ok?” “Umm…not eating is UNhealthy” “That’s actually not healthy AT ALL” “Lol you don’t get to call yourself healthy when coffee and cigarettes are the primary food group in your life” “​​So no electrolytes, diuretic coffee and sigs.. That is not a healthy way to fast.”

Hopefully, everything is OK with MGK. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MGK/Instagram]