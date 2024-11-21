Jennifer Garner 'No Longer Wishes' To Be In Touch With J.Lo After Trying To Save Ben Affleck Romance: REPORT

Jennifer Garner wants nothing to do with Jennifer Lopez!

Gone are the days of being one big happy blended family. Now that things between Ben Affleck and J.Lo are officially over, the other Jennifer is apparently over being friendly with her kids’ one-time step-momma. According to DailyMail.com sources on Thursday, Jennifer “no longer wishes” to be in contact with the pop star and is only putting up with her on a necessary basis. They claimed:

“Jen no longer wishes to have communication with JLo unless it is do with the kids.”

Whoa!!

Well, to be fair, that was seemingly the only reason she ever hung out with J.Lo anyways. They never seemed like besties — they were just dragged into each other’s lives because of a man and made the best of it. So, maybe this isn’t so bad??

But apparently a big reason why the 13 Going on 30 alum is supposedly ready to distance herself is because she feels like she was used during the marriage. The source continued:

“Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping JLo to fix her marriage to Ben. Especially considering Jen felt pitted against JLo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried.”

But, of course, it didn’t work! And in fact, her efforts only ever seemed to bug her boyfriend John Miller, so maybe that’s why she’s pulling back on the communication, too.

Despite the Bennifer breakup, Jenny from the Block has continued to hang out with mostly Ben and Jen G’s oldest child, Violet, who is now off at college. Even J.Lo’s sister Lynda just went to visit the teen, something that seemingly irritated her parents. Reflecting on this, the confidant said the Yes Day star found the interaction “odd,” noting:

“J.Lo getting close to Violet felt odd to Jen and then Lynda popping up at Violet’s school. Jen’s loyalty is to the father of her kids — Ben — and their children. Because they love J.Lo. But Jen would never badmouth her or speak negatively about her.”

HOWEVER…

“Everyone knows that if J.Lo wanted to spend time with her children aside from Violet, it would have to go through Jen.”

Oof. That sounds a little hostile…

FWIW, we doubt the Alias star would try to stop her kids from having a connection to their former stepmom — whether or not Garner really wants nothing to do with Lopez.

Sure, things might be a little awkward now, but the Elektra lead has always gone above and beyond to be accepting of J.Lo for her kids’ sakes. That’s not going to stop now — not unless there’s real reason to be concerned. At least, we don’t think so. We can totally understand why things might be a little uncomfortable between the ladies, though!

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below).

