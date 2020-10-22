Jennifer Lawrence Says She Used To Be A Republican — And Donald Trump ‘Changed Everything’

Jennifer Lawrence is coming out of the closet as a former Republican!

The Oscar winner appeared on the latest episode of Heather McMahan’s Absolutely Not podcast this week, where she opened up about breaking away from her family’s politically conservative beliefs — and the orange man-baby who played the biggest part in it.

She explained to the comedienne:

“I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.”

Gasp!

The now-30-year-old confessed that her upbringing allowed her to “see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies” even as she understood that “the social issues weren’t in line with my views.”

As she grew older, however, J.Law said she “changed my politics based on the things I learned” — but what “changed everything” for the star was when “Donald Trump got elected.”

Referencing some of POOTUS’ biggest scandals — including the first presidential debate with Joe Biden last month when moderator Chris Wallace suggested he renounce the Proud Boys, an extremist far-right group associated with violence, and Trump could only bring himself to say:

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”

The Hunger Games star lamented:

“This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand. I don’t think it’s right… it just changes things for me.”

And that’s on top of the racist rhetoric, fact manipulation, and countless allegations of sexual assault!

For what it’s worth, Trump later condemned the group and other supremacists in an interview with Sean Hannity, but he’s had a history of waffling on the subject. We all watched in horror as he said there were fine people on “both sides” in Charlottesville — when one of those sides was a Nazi rally. And after this most recent incident, the Proud Boys and other white supremacist groups agreed they took it as a subtle endorsement, if not an outright call to arms.

Either way, Lawrence has her mind made up, telling McMahan:

“I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.”

The actress then compared Trump’s dumpster fire of an administration to Barack Obama’s, remembering how citizens used to “go days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the president because everything would generally be okay.”

It does seem like a ridiculous privilege now, doesn’t it? Obama was so squeaky clean, conservative pundits had to make up BS scandals like the fact he wore a tan suit. Really, that was a thing!

Naturally, J.Law endorsed Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2020 presidential election, telling V Magazine for the mag’s Thought Leaders issue:

“I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

Preach!

Though it will be inneresting to see where J.Law’s political beliefs fall post-Trump. Will she inch back to the GOP like other allegedly closeted celebrity Republicans, or stay true to the blue?

One thing’s clear: gurl does NOT want four more years of Trumplestiltskin.

