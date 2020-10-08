Katharine McPhee & David Foster Pregnant With Their First Child Together!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are expecting!

According to multiple reports, the 70-year-old musician and 36-year-old American Idol alum are pregnant with their first child together. This will be Katharine’s first, while Foster is already a father to five daughters: Amy, Erin, Sara, Allison, and Jordan.

A source told ET:

“Katharine and David are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited. Katharine and David discussed having kids early on and were on the same page.”

Sounds like it!

The news comes after the couple, who wed in 2019, was spotted in Montecito, California on Tuesday, with Kat sporting what appears to be a baby bump. It also comes at an already dramatic time for the Smash star, who has been facing major backlash — particularly from her LGBT+ fans — after her alleged GOP donations surfaced.

Kat has yet to respond to the legions of stans who asked her to comment about the money, which were first reported by Jezebel, so it’s unclear whether she’s actually a down low Republican. If she is, we have a feeling she’ll spend most of this pregnancy in hibernation…

Either way, congrats to the happy couple!

