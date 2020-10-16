Donald Trump Says He Doesn’t Know Anything About QAnon & Won’t Denounce Them…

Donald Trump is a walking, talking, conspiracy theory-loving, Kool-Aid drinkin’ clown, and if you didn’t already know that (how could you not?!), perhaps never was it more apparent than during his appearance on Thursday’s town hall on NBC.

Opposite journalist Savannah Guthrie, Trump had a bizarre and contentious night all around, but no moment was more telling — or more concerning — than when the host pressed the Commander-in-Chief about whether or not he supports QAnon.

As you probably already know, QAnon is a certifiably ridiculous conspiracy theory that contends many prominent Democrats and other public figures, like celebrities, are part of a vast, left-wing pedophilia conspiracy. Remember, this was that bull s**t that came for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend a while back, so, yeah, anybody who believes in QAnon is OUT there.

Anyway, leave it to our orange-tinted, sweaty President to f**k up a softball question about disavowing the crazy and sometimes dangerous group. Guthrie straight-up asked the President to do just that, considering its most potentially dangerous and insidious elements, and his response was… all about Joe Biden.

Well that came after he denied even knowing what QAnon was about, first saying (below):

“I know nothing about it. I do know they are very much against pedophilia. They fight it very hard. But I know nothing about it.”

Hmmm…

That’s interesting, considering he retweeted a baseless conspiracy theory put out by a noted (and since-suspended) QAnon Twitter account EARLIER THIS WEEK:

The QAnon account retweeted by the president today that accused Barack Obama of accidentally killing Osama Bin Laden's body double is now suspended. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 14, 2020

Trump, dude, you can’t even keep your lies straight!

And then there’s Friday morning, where the President tweeted out a fake news article from The Babylon Bee (a satirical fake news comedy website with a more conservative outlook than The Onion) all to complain about his opponent:

Wow. What an unbelievable embarrassment to our country!

After trying to play like he didn’t know QAnon — leaving Guthrie far from satisfied — Melania Trump‘s beleaguered husband went to the only thing he really knows how to do: bullying.

That’s right! That meant it was time to talk about Biden:

“Why aren’t you asking me about Antifa, why aren’t you asking me about the radical left, why aren’t you asking Joe Biden questions about why doesn’t he denounce Antifa?”

**rolls eyes**

You can watch the entire testy interchange (below) — and take note of how Trump reacts when Guthrie points out that other Republicans, like Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, are quick to condemn QAnon’s beliefs:

Goodness…

The whole town hall was, predictably, a mess. At one point, Trump was describing how he beat the coronavirus and acknowledged to Guthrie that “I’m okay with masks,” but then spewed out one of the most random things he’s ever said:

“The thing is, 85 percent of the people that wear masks catch it [the virus.]”

FALSE! Trump was referring to a September report from the CDC that found dining out raised the risk of infection more than other social activities. After that went viral, the CDC tweeted on Wednesday “the interpretation that more mask-wearers are getting infected compared to non-mask wearers is incorrect.” While Trump had the number right, the interpretation of the data was not correct.

This guy is like an elementary school student trying to do a book report in front of the class despite having only read about two pages of the book! It’d be funny if it weren’t so sad!!!

Elsewhere, Biden fared far better on ABC News opposite journalist George Stephanopoulos. Taking time to answer questions thoughtfully, the former Vice President made a pretty convincing case to the American public.

Oh, and he reiterated that he’s prepared to debate Trump again before the election. You’ll recall it was The Donald’s decision not to debate this time around that gave us these two separate town halls. But according to Barack Obama‘s former right-hand man, he wants to go up against the current Prez once more before November:

“Yes, I believe [Trump] will do that [take a coronavirus test before a second debate]. It’s just decency to be able to determine whether or not you are clear. I’m less concerned about me than the people, the guys with the cameras, the Secret Service guys you drive up with, all those people. Look, I’m going to abide by what the commission rules call for. I was prepared to debate him remotely, which was supposed to happen. And he said he wouldn’t do that. He didn’t want to do that.”

Yeah, no kidding.

What do U make of Trump’s wildly incoherent QAnon responses, y’all?

He ABSOLUTELY is aware of that group — why lie about it? Maybe because he doesn’t want to disavow it?! Yeah, that…

