Tiffany Trump Tries To Get LGBTQ+ Votes For Donald In CRINGE New Video! Watch!

The Trump administration runs on lies, but one of the most egregious has to be their so-called “support” of the LGBTQ+ community.

As you may know, Donald Trump and his team have done nothing but attack the community with attempts to roll back certain protections for LGBTQ+ Americans. But, of course, he still needs those gay votes for the upcoming election, so the Grifter in Chief is doing his best illusion work to make it seems like he actually cares — and because having Eric Trump “come out” on live TV didn’t do the trick, Donny is now trying to make an LGBT icon out of Tiffany Trump because she has “gay friends” and knows “the scene.”

However, that proved to be a disaster when Tiff spoke at a “Trump Pride” event and couldn’t even correctly initialize the “LGBTQIA” community that she and her father are apparently so fond of.

During her speech at the Tampa, Florida event over the weekend, Ivanka Trump’s younger sister said her president father can sound “hardcore” or “just honest,” but insisted that, “prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the L-G-B-Q-I-I-A-plus community.” Whether or not the mispronunciation was an accident, the fact that Tiff didn’t include the “T” for transgender didn’t go unnoticed. Many critics on social media blasted her for it, with one meme dubbing her “iffany rump”.

Ha! That does sound like a gay icon name, tbh…

Iffany spewed out more verbal garbage by claiming that her father doesn’t support the community “for politics,” but that he always has, adding that he has not allowed his views to be swayed by the Republican establishment.

Now, these are straight up lies, seeing as GLAAD’s Trump Accountability Project has documented 181 attacks on the LGBTQ community by the administration since Trump took office — most notably the transgender military ban, “religious freedom” policies that allow companies with federal contracts to discriminate against individuals, and the removal of guidance on the equal treatment of trans students in public schools.

So Tiffany’s removal of the “T” was actually pretty spot-on for what Daddy’s administration is trying to do.

Moreover, Trump’s appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is also horrible for LGBTQ+ rights, as it places federal recognition of marriage equality in jeopardy and could have a lasting effect on employment law. As per usual with the Trumps, though, the 27-year-old called these indisputable facts “fabricated lies,” before telling the crowd that her father was fighting for “equality.”

Ch-ch-check out a clip of her cringeworthy speech (below):

The more you see, the worse it gets ???????????? pic.twitter.com/4yTi8FXw5i — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) October 20, 2020

The facts speak for themselves here, people. All we can say is… iffany, please!

