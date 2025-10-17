Did Jennifer Lopez Really Cut Dancers Based On Zodiac Signs? Like Glee Star Claimed??

Jennifer Lopez is addressing whether a certain zodiac sign can’t grace the stage with her!

The singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, where Andy Cohen asked her to confirm or deny a rumor: Did she really cut dancers during an audition because they were Virgos??

If you haven’t heard the tea, Heather Morris started the rumor back in 2022. She wasn’t at the audition but heard the story from a friend, so keep that in mind. Anyway, the Glee alum claimed on the Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale podcast that J.Lo once walked into a room full of dancers following a long day of auditions for her tour and said:

“Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”

Heather said Jennifer then whispered in her assistant’s ear. And guess what? The assistant had to announce the heartbreaking news to all the Virgos in the room that they got cut! Damn! The professional dancers got hit with the bad news:

“‘Thank you so much for coming.’ [They] had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

What the heck does Jennifer have against Virgos? Beyonce‘s a Virgo. Zendaya‘s a Virgo. Prince Harry‘s a Virgo. We could go on and on naming iconic Virgos. So what gives? Why the hate toward the sign?

And more importantly, is it true she cut them all?!?

The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress told Andy she doesn’t have a problem with the zodiac sign… sort of! It’s just one Virgo in particular she had beef with at the time! (Perhaps her ex-husband, Marc Anthony? He’s a Virgo…) However, the singer says she was only kidding during the audition!

“You know I’ve thought about this … I do like to joke around. I think I had maybe just had an issue with a Virgo, and I was like, ‘If anybody’s a Virgo here, get out!'”

That… sounds like a much more jovial version than Heather’s pal told. We mean, it wouldn’t make sense for her to joke by having her assistant break the news, right? But she insists it was nothing more than “a joke”:

“But I didn’t mean it … they could walk away and say that, but I’m sure they knew I was joking — or maybe they felt like I wasn’t. But it was absolutely a joke.”

Hmm. If Jennifer really was joking, maybe it wasn’t that funny to anyone following a grueling day of auditions? And if they really did leave and no one stopped them and told them it was all in fun… was it really??

Social media users aren’t buying J.Lo’s version! Cynics wrote in the comments of a TikTok video of the interview:

“So then she DID fire dancers because they were virgos” “In other words, she’s guilty of what Heather says she is” “SHE DID WHATEVER THEY SAID SHE DID!” “I don’t believe she was joking” “she took too long to answer, so it’s true. lol” “If it’s not a flat out ‘NO’ then it’s a Yes!” “That answer means yes she did it and she was not kidding as much as she wants to say different now.” “So she absolutely did?” “‘I’ve thought about this’ = How am I gonna spin this so I look innocent?” “I wish she would have said yes and owned it!! Like been there girl these men will have u hating a sign for life”

Ha! But not Marc Anthony or whoever J.Lo had a problem with out here giving Virgos a bad name! Ugh! Watch the interview clip (below) and let us know if YOU believe J.Lo:

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Jennifer canned those Virgo dancers as a joke? Sound OFF in the comments!

