Glee Alum Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez CUT Dancers Based On Their Zodiac Sign! OUCH!!

There’s no way Jennifer Lopez could make decisions about backup dancers like this… could she?!?!

Glee alum and longtime pro dancer Heather Morris is making shocking claims about J.Lo’s supposed audition process in a new podcast interview.

The 35-year-old actress spoke up this week on the newest episode of Justin Martindale‘s podcast Just Sayin’. During their sit-down, Heather got real about how demanding it was to audition for J.Lo back in the day. And she also revealed some interesting allegations about the Waiting for Tonight singer’s supposed creative culling of backup dancers!!!

Talking frankly to Martindale on the new ep, the actress claimed the 53-year-old pop star once walked into a room full of dancers after a long day of auditions for one of her tours. Ben Affleck‘s wife then allegedly said to the group:

“Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”

Virgos, huh? …For what?? Beyoncé is a Virgo! (And ironically, Heather did dance for Bey!)

Morris claimed Lopez allegedly whispered something in her assistant’s ear. The assistant then specifically addressed the Virgo dancers in the room, telling them they had been eliminated and saying:

“Thank you so much for coming.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum added:

“[They] had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

What?!?!

So J.Lo canned dancers because of the time of their birth?!?!

Well… maybe not. When Martindale asked Morris if that story was really true, the dancer joked that the whole thing was “hearsay.” Soooooo is it real or just third-hand gossip? (For the record, we’re here for both. LOLz!!)

Regardless, Heather was very candid about how difficult the audition process was with Lopez. The Glee alum recalled hours and hours on set working just to land a gig:

“You’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m. You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”

Wow!

You can watch the full exchange (below):

Omg JLo is vile for this ???? pic.twitter.com/ovfc2pZAj8 — Nora Keeler (@Seypremacist) August 24, 2022

If this astrology allegation even is true, it’s not clear why J.Lo doesn’t like Virgos. However, her ex-husband Marc Anthony is a Virgo, so…

Just saying!!!

Fans reacting to Morris’ claim on Twitter had a LOT of thoughts about it:

“In J-Lo’s defense, Virgo tend to be highly UNcoachable unless they happen to share your vision.” “Because she was afraid one of them would out-perform her” “Astrology has nothing to do with your level of creativity.” “jlo knew virgos would outshine her. i get the frustration” “Such a Leo move. As a double Virgo, I’d be flattered at her intimidation of being upstaged by our perfectionist ways” “Astrology people are insane what the hell… getting denied a part because of the time you were born omfg”

