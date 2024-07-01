Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Fueling Even More Divorce Chatter With THIS Shocking Mansion Move!

Forget just selling their house, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting rid of ALL their possessions!

According to Page Six on Monday, the estranged spouses have quietly been selling off art pieces from their marital home, which is currently on the market. Collectors and interested buyers began purchasing “art and some pieces” that were “newly on sale” in early June. It’s unclear exactly how much was sold or what items were up for grabs, but the fact that they are getting rid of their stuff suggests they could really be done for good!

As Perezcious readers know, the Good Will Hunting star hasn’t been living in the Beverly Hills pad for weeks amid rumored marriage problems and divorce speculation, opting instead for a Brentwood rental to be closer to his children. Last month, an insider told People:

“Ben never liked the house. It’s too far away from his kids.”

Did he never like any of their art and home decor either? Because those could easily be transferred to another home if they wanted! Instead, it looks like they’re trying to erase any memory of this short-lived marriage! Oof!

BTW, Ben also just moved his leftover belongings out of the shared mansion. Even though he hadn’t been living there, he still had stuff collecting dust in the home. By removing it, he made it clear that he never plans to go back! Oh, and he reportedly did this all while his wife was on vacation! Either it was just the timing that worked best for him OR it was a super shady move! Either way, he seems set on parting ways — and another People insider revealed on Friday that they are both “focused on their separate lives” right now.

They may still be wearing wedding rings (most of the time), but it seems less likely that they’ll miraculously work things out the more we hear about what’s going on behind the scenes. So sad!! Reactions, y’all? Are you surprised by this? Let us know in the comments (below)!

