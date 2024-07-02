Jennifer Garner Is DONE Being Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's 'Marriage Counselor' Because It Got 'Too Painful' For Her! Here's Why!

Jennifer Garner is done helping Ben Affleck with his marriage troubles!

It’s no secret that Ben has been leaning on his ex-wife to help him deal with he and Jennifer Lopez‘s relationship issues for the past few months. Surprisingly, the 52-year-old was totally down with it and was even “encouraging” her ex-husband to make things right with the singer. Shocking considering the threesome’s history! That’s why we’re not stunned to learn the Elektra alum is now calling an end to this! Despite once being willing to be their “marriage counselor,” an insider said this to DailyMail.com on Tuesday about Garner:

“Jen eventually got to a place where she was like, ‘Sorry, figure this out yourself.'”

She’s not trying to be a jerk, though. She has simply given it all she’s got!

Noting that being in the middle of this failing marriage has personally affected her, the source elaborated:

“It was beginning to become too painful for her because it was bringing back so many memories of their divorce.”

Oh no!

As everyone knows, after Ben and J.Lo called things off the first time, the Good Will Hunting star moved on with the other Jen until the co-parents called it quits in 2018. The actor eventually wound back up with the pop star, and the rest is history. Only, it turns out that J.Lo has been a constant problem for her competition! Reflecting on the 13 Going on 30 alum’s dynamic with Jenny from the Block, the insider explained:

“Throughout their marriage there were times when Jen felt like she was second to J.Lo even though there was no communication between her and Ben for years.”

Oof. That stinks!!! It must’ve hurt to see him rush right back to the Shotgun Wedding star then, especially since they were SO public about it! A source reflected:

“She was surprised at how public he became when they reunited because he was always a man who wanted to be out of the spotlight when they were married. Jen opened up her home and her life to J.Lo because she had moved on from the past. She cares about J.Lo and cares about their kids and how it will affect all of them. But in the end, it is not Jen’s circus, not Jen’s monkeys, and she is done playing marriage counselor to her ex-husband and his wife.”

Honestly, so understandable! Especially since this was upsetting her own beau!!

This comes just weeks after other DM sources revealed that the Once Upon A Farm co-founder’s interest in saving her ex’s marriage “bothers” her current boyfriend, John Miller. A confidant spilled the tea:

“Of course it bothers John that Jen is so hyper focused on her ex-husband. He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone.”

The source added:

“That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn’t Jen’s responsibility, and he has told her this.”

So, maybe Jennifer is also stepping back from the Bennifer debacle to avoid problems in her own relationship!? She certainly shouldn’t be jeopardizing her love life for another couple!! Ben has plenty of others he can turn to for advice and support at this time, anyway. She’s done more than enough! That said, they still share three kids, so don’t expect them to be out of each other’s lives!

Overall, tho, it sure sounds like Jen just won’t be chatting about J.Lo right now! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

