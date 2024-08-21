Got A Tip?

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Broke Up WEEKS Before Anyone Knew!

Jennifer Lopez BANNED Media From Asking Ben Affleck Questions Ahead Of Atlas Premieres

Damn, Bennifer really were keeping a lower profile this time around!

By now you’ve probably heard the sad news it’s officially over. Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after months of speculation they were over. Obviously we were bracing for this story. But one little detail has us raising an eyebrow.

The date J.Lo chose to file is significant — August 20 is the second anniversary of the couple’s wedding ceremony — the big one in Atlanta, Georgia. So two years on the dot. But it’s another date that has us wondering. The date of separation!

The Jenny from the Block singer lists that date as April 26, 2024. And for the life of us we can’t figure out the significance of that one. The Vegas wedding ceremony was July 16, so it’s not that. Their 2003 wedding date (the one that never happened) was on September 14. Ben and Jennifer Garner‘s wedding date was June 29 — hey, look, that would have sent a message, for sure, we’re not saying we expected it! We’re just looking!

The point is, we couldn’t figure out why the date April 26 was significant. So we’re guessing it may actually be the date they broke up!

That’s nearly three whole weeks before the news Ben moved out was first reported by In Touch Weekly, who said at the time the couple were heading toward divorce. That report was mid-May. So maybe it took a few days for Ben to find that rental house in Brentwood — and then the paparazzi a bit longer to figure out he was living there. Wow, we guess it makes sense.

Now of course, folks list separation dates for all sorts of reasons — to save some money, to lie about cheating, even just to spite their partners. So if we figure out something else, we’ll let you know. But for now, it kind of seems like J.Lo just really listed the actual date they decided it was over!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Aug 20, 2024 17:00pm PDT

