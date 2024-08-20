Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck -- Reveals When They Separated And More! DETAILS!

Can’t say this is shocking news… but we’re still sad about it!

After weeks and weeks and weeks of rumors, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. According to TMZ, she filed the legal documents herself, without an attorney, in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, August 20. And that date is significant as it is now not only the day she is officially ending their marriage but also the second anniversary of their massive wedding in Georgia. Ouch. What a dig! She listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024. And, guess what… apparently, no prenup??

The outlet reported that J.Lo does not mention in her documents whether the exes have a prenup. However, sources with knowledge say they don’t have one! In fact, the insiders claimed they had not even figured out everything when it came to the money! What?! Again, we cannot say their breakup is a huge surprise. The writing has been on the wall for months now. But this part? Our jaws are on the floor! They are two of the biggest celebs, with a lot of money to their names, so you would think they discussed those details before she filed! But nope!

All of that means whatever Ben and Jennifer made during their marriage is community property. However, per the documents, the Hustlers star did waive her right to spousal support and asked the judge to deny him support too. So should we expect a huge legal battle between them now? Hmm. We’ll see!

Whispers that their rekindled romance was on the rocks started after the singer released her film The Greatest Love Story Never Told in February of this year. It totally flopped, along with her new album This Is Me… Now. Soon after, the former couple were not spotted together and were reported to be living separately despite purchasing a MASSIVE and expensive family home in Beverly Hills. J.Lo also canceled her tour to spend more time with family, though poor ticket sales were the alleged real reason.

Related: Meghan McCain Claims J.Lo Is AWFUL!

Following missed appearances, coming together to save face, and that aforementioned home being put back on the market, the nail is officially in their shared coffin. Sigh.

This is Ben’s second marriage and Jennifer’s fourth.

Is love dead? Are you sad to see Ben and Jen’s early aughts reunion end in flames? SOUND OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]