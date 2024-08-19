Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin HAVE 'Taken Breaks' In Their Relationship! So What's Happening Now??

We are seriously getting whiplash from all the news around Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin in the last few days!

So late last week, it was reported that the pair had abruptly broken up after seven years together. TBH it make perfect sense as we’d been hearing there was trouble in paradise for some time. But just as abrupt as the breakup claim came a follow-up: the duo had NOT split up at all! At the time, in that follow-up, a source told People that the pair was still “happily together,” even as Dakota remains in El Lay while Chris tours around Europe with his band Coldplay for the summer! It was unclear if they were still engaged, but…

Right on cue Monday morning, pics came out that captured the Madame Web actress very unsubtly showing off her engagement ring to paparazzi. You know, as if to really drive the point home everything is fine between the two of them, and the wedding is still on!

And now, there’s MORE! A source spoke to People on Monday afternoon with a further revelation that the duo is “happy and together.” But that’s not all! This insider may be defending the couple, but they did have to finally acknowledge the couple has had problems in the past — which is something that we have reported on extensively. However, the source claims the distance issues the actress and the rockstar sometimes experience actually helps make their relationship thrive! The source said:

“Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship, too. It’s like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumors.”

They’re really selling us on everything is fine, and yet… They also admit the breakup rumors may have been on the money, too! There have indeed been “breaks” in the engaged couple’s past:

“Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can.”

Huh. So if being far apart energizes their relationship, we guess time off from it does, too? (TBH, this is starting to sound like those open relationship claims weren’t far off… We just hope Dakota is just as into it as Chris!)

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share your takes in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]