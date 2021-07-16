Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Already House Hunting Together!!!

The Bennifer train is moving at breakneck speeds!

Hard to believe it’s only been a couple months since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Montana getaway, huh? Since their first romantic vacation made the reunion official, we’ve understood that the couple breezing through relationship milestones must be par for the course when you get back with an ex-fiancé — even if the breakup was almost two decades ago. Still, the big steps continue to shock and delight us, and this one is no different!

According to TMZ, the pair was spotted house hunting on Thursday in the upscale Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. They engaged in some PDA while following their high-end realtor to three different mansions, including one eight bedroom, 12 bathroom estate originally listed for $70 million. (See the pics HERE.)

The palatial residence, currently listed at $65 million after two years on the market, has the following list of features, per Just Jared: a four-lane bowling alley with game room, a stocked bar, a movie theater, a fully equipped gym, a hair salon, a medical room, a golf simulator, a wine cellar with tasting room, an indoor pool, a full spa treatment including steam shower, an elevator, a terrace that overlooks the outdoor pool, a two-bedroom guesthouse, an outdoor kitchen, and a cabana. PHEW!

That’s one hell of a pad!

Sounds like plenty of room for their blended family — and according to Us Weekly, the official move could be imminent. A source revealed:

“Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working. They plan on moving in together very soon.”

The insider claimed the duo “laugh at anyone who says they’re rushing things,” adding:

“As far as Jen sees it, she and Ben have their whole lives now to set things up in a comfortable way.”

We’re not sure “comfortable” even begins to cover that mega mansion! But when it comes to bringing the family together, it’s not all about the material things, of course. The source shared:

“She intends to be an involved stepmom who’s there for Ben in that area, plus she’ll want him to make the same effort with her and Marc [Anthony]’s kids.”

Seems like things are already moving in the right direction in that regard. But despite the fact that the kids appear to be getting along, their parents may not actually be ready to take the plunge just yet. Another source close to the couple told TMZ that the actor was just along for the ride to help J.Lo pick out a new place for herself, not for the two of them together.

But hey, she’s definitely going to need someone to keep her company with all that space, right? We’d say this fast paced relationship is moving along right on schedule!

