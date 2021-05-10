Bennifer Is BACK! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Took A WEEK-LONG Vacation Together In Montana!

It’s like the last 17 years never happened!

The internet went into an absolute tailspin after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited for some hang time following the singer’s broken engagement to Alex Rodriguez… but this latest move might put Bennifer stans into a coma!!

Many romance cynics doubted the exes were actually together together even in the face of proof they were secretly meeting for hours at a time.

However, on Monday DailyMail.com snagged pics of the former couple vacationing together in Montana last week! That is NOT a friends trip! These two are DEFINITELY back on!

The duo were spotted driving around town near the Big Sky Resort where the outlet reports they stayed “for about a week.” (Innerestingly, sources at E! said they were actually staying at the Yellowstone Club. Maybe more of their subterfuge to dodge paparazzi??)

The former flames supposedly returned to the Los Angeles area on Saturday. A source divulged to People:

“[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

An additional E! News source confirmed:

“They were alone, just the two of them.”

Before the Montana moves, Jen and Ben both attended the VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event. Though they were not spotted together at the venue, earlier in the week they were seen out — and news revealed they had actually been in touch on multiple occasions recently. Ben wasted no time post-A-Rod, baby!

A second E! News source corroborated that info as well, sharing:

“They have been in touch here and there throughout the years. Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”

“The Chemistry Is Unreal”??

Excuse us, we’re actively schvitzing over here!!

This is a stark contrast to what some have reported about the former lovers, though. It had appeared J.Lo was too fresh off her breakup to start anything, and had seemingly friend-zoned her former co-star. A source claimed to Entertainment Tonight just a few weeks ago that the two “are friends and have a cordial, good relationship” before adding:

“They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point, they only have a friendship. They both admire each other professionally, respect one another, and feel comfortable with each other.”

But now… THAT’S ALL CHANGED.

And HOLY JUICY COUTURE TRACKSUITS, we’re reeling from the thought of this early-aughts reunion.

In case you somehow forgot, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli and also co-starred in the film Jersey Girl and the music video Jenny From The Block during their romance.

They postponed their wedding in 2003, just days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and then officially split in January 2004.

Are you here for these exes reuniting, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF with your thoughts on Bennifer (below)!

