Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affeck 'Fully Committed' To 'Spending The Rest Of Their Lives Together'!!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are really connecting on a deeper level — and their relationship seems to be getting more and more solid every day!

According to an insider who has watched the whole thing play out, Bennifer is clicking on a deeper level than they did even the first time around in their relationship.

Speaking to People as part of this week’s magazine issue, the insider didn’t hold back in revealing that the couple’s “relationship is very strong” at this point, while adding that the 51-year-old singer “is beyond happy” to be spending such quality time with the 48-year-old A-list actor.

Awww!

The insider didn’t stop there, though! Speaking out about the family’s recent trip to the Hamptons, the source revealed the world-famous duo enjoyed some quality time at the beach and on a boat with Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Recalling how relaxing the long weekend was for the foursome out on Long Island, the insider said (below):

“They were with family and friends and had several activities planned, including beach outings, boating and a BBQ. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen … Ben is slowly getting to know [Jennifer’s] kids, and his son is also spending time with Jennifer and her kids.”

So great! Love to see this blended family making things work!

And there’s more from other sources close to the couple, as well!

According to an insider who revealed new details to Us Weekly on Wednesday, the close couple are “both thrilled by how seamlessly” they have fallen back into each other’s lives at this point.

This particular source is keen on the commitment coming from both sides of the relationship, adding this impressive tidbit for the outlet (below):

“The past few months have been a real whirlwind. They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”

Wow!

That’s BIG talk!

And the second insider was far from finished there. Further going for the long-term look, this second source didn’t hold back when it came time to ponder about forever:

“It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months. As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about. There’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work. Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around.”

Sounds supremely confident!

Think they’ve got what it takes to be in it for the long haul like that, Perezcious readers?

Sound OFF with your take on these two down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]