Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are 'Starting To Talk About The Future' As Adorable New Pics Surface

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at a point in their respective lives where they are playing for proverbial keeps — in love, especially!

The duo continues to make headlines by spending time together and returning all of us to their long-since forgotten Gigli roots, of course. But to hear an insider explain it now, it sounds like things are quickly becoming SERIOUS!

An insider close to the 51-year-old singer spoke to People in a new post published on Tuesday afternoon, and revealed that J.Lo spent the long Memorial Day Weekend in El Lay!

Sure, she has business to take care of there, apparently, but she also very much neded to see the Good Will Hunting star. And there’s a reason for that: both parties are apparently seriously committed to doing whatever it takes to make their relationship work this time around, even if it means a bi-coastal life!

The insider explained the couple “will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami” for now, but there may be something more long-term brewing as things continue to work out:

“They are very happy together, and they are slowly starting to talk about the future.”

Considering Lopez is 51 and the 48-year-old Affleck isn’t far behind, timing sure looks different in 2021 than the first time these two went down the road to romance. Not to mention they’re both single parents this time around!

It makes a lot of sense that they’re taking this all so seriously!

And the source noted that commitment is palpable! Speaking about where the couple could soon be headed, the insider dished:

“This is not a casual relationship, They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting.”

Love it!!!

Honestly, good for them.

BTW, in case you had ANY doubt about Ben and Jen linking up again, may it be extinguished by THIS!

Paparazzi cameras captured the new (old) couple cuddling up to each other arm-in-arm during a Monday night dinner date at Wolfgang Puck‘s new restaurant at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood. As you can see from the pics (HERE), Ben and Jen sure look comfortable by each other’s side and are very much together!

What do U make of Ben and Jen finding their way back to each other anyways, Perezcious readers?! After all these years, and picking up where they left off with the wisdom and perspective of age and experience now on their side…

Here’s hoping they both remain happy and healthy and better for having reconciled!

