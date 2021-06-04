Ben Affleck’s Dad Weighs In On Romance With Jennifer Lopez!

Everybody and their mother has an opinion about Bennifer getting back together — but what does Ben Affleck’s ACTUAL dad have to say?

Ben’s romance with Jennifer Lopez is clearly going strong, and despite the fact that it came directly on the heels of her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, they haven’t been keeping it a secret, either. Nope, the reunion has been pretty public, as we’ve seen them on their week-long Montana getaway, hanging out in Los Angeles and Miami, hitting the gym together, cuddling up at dinner… etcetera, etcetera.

Related: A-Rod Slid Back Into Madison LeCroy’s DMs After Breaking Up With J.Lo!?

But there’s one person who’s been left out of the loop: the actor’s dad, Timothy Affleck. In fact, when asked about Bennifer by The Sun, he responded:

“I’ve never heard of all that nonsense.”

LOLz!

He went on:

“Of course I’ve heard of her. But I’d no idea about any of this. I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them and they share with me what they want to share.”

Of course it’s a bit of a bummer to know the Argo director isn’t confiding in his dad, but in fairness, it’s a complicated situation. While J.Lo is probably pretty familiar with the Afflecks from back in the day, it’s technically still early days of the relationship. They can skip the “meet the parents” stage, assuming that happened during Bennifer Round #1, but they may still be figuring things out for themselves before getting the family involved.

Plus, there’s a good reason the Justice League star hasn’t been hanging out with his dad, according to Timothy:

“I haven’t seen my kids in so long, what with their work and Covid.”

Awww. Now that people are getting vaccinated, Ben can finally stop by Dad’s house between trips to Miami!

Despite not being up to date on all things Bennifer, Timothy assured the outlet that his son hasn’t been “pining” after Jenny from the Block all these years. (But he was pining some of the time, or he wouldn’t have been writing those longing love letters, right?) The Oscar winner himself attributed his divorce to his struggles with alcoholism, a burden he shares with his father, who has “over 30 years of sobriety” under his belt.

Related: Bennifer Have ‘Off The Charts’ Chemistry Since Rekindling Their Romance!

But Timothy said he sees the pressures of fame as a “major factor” contributing to the difficulties in the 48-year-old’s personal life. His dad reflected:

“A huge corporate enterprise — which Hollywood is — by its nature is a tough place to make your way and for a global star, which Ben was, it’s even harder. I just wish people would focus on the good work my son does in Congo – the women he helps there.”

He added:

“There are important stories the media should be reporting like that, not this nonsense [about Jennifer].”

Fair enough, Dad… but it’s hard for us to resist the Bennifer beat!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]