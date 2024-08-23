Jennifer Lopez Just Filed This SUPER Personal Request With The Court Amid Ben Affleck Divorce!

Jennifer Lopez wants a fresh start in the eyes of the law. At least as far as her name is concerned, that is!

According to newly uncovered court documents first noted by Us Weekly on Thursday, the Waiting For Tonight singer went to court and filed some pretty interesting requests as part of her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck.

The most notable of those legal asks filed by the Jenny From The Block artist is an intensely personal one: she wants to cut ties completely by dropping “Affleck” from her name. That’s right! In the fresh filing, the 55-year-old crooner asked the court to delete Ben’s family name from her legal identity and officially restore her name to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

It goes beyond that, too! Per Us, the recording artist also listed the official reason for her split from the 52-year-old film star. In the docs, she noted the tried and true “irreconcilable differences.” And there’s one more tidbit she added to that, as well: her request with the court that neither her nor the Argo actor ought to be awarded spousal support amid their ongoing divorce. They both have TONS of money and other assets, so that makes sense. However, their marriage had no prenup, so it remains to be seen whether that part of the filing will work itself out as she is hoping it should…

Regardless, from an emotional standpoint, the name change demand here is the biggie. It’s obviously only symbolic, whereas all the spousal support and other financial stuff could potentially get messy. But the symbolism is major! J.Lo is moving all the way on and dropping her former man’s last name to really drive the point home! Damn!

