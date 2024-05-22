Jennifer Garner Is 'Encouraging' Ben Affleck To Put In The Work To Keep J.Lo!

Remember a few months ago when Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were seen having a laugh and a hug in a car together? And tons of folks wondered if they were rekindling something? If Jen was driving a wedge between Ben and Jennifer Lopez?? Well, it sounds like that speculation was as far off as you can get!

According to the latest sources spilling on all things Bennifer Breakup Watch 2024, the Peppermint star isn’t being a homewrecker at all — but rather a home-fixer! A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday Jen isn’t just supportive from a distance, she’s actively trying to help! The insider spilled:

“Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen. She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”

Hmm. Sounds like it’s specifically Ben who has some work to do, the way that source puts it. They added Jen knows how the spotlight “can put a strain” on a marriage. But we think they mean how it can put a strain on a marriage for Ben Affleck. It’s been made pretty clear by multiple sources, including the Good Will Hunting star himself, that he’s less comfortable with the kind of public relationship J.Lo likes.

Wild to think of Jennifer Garner helping Ben stay in a relationship with J.Lo considering what happened 20 years ago! But apparently the Jens are on the same page!

We heard from another source just hours earlier who said J.Lo has been reaching out to Jen. Apparently the two have become friendly as they all co-parent together. And Lopez realizes no one knows her husband as well as the other Jennifer in his life. They laimed:

“Jen does not want Ben to pull the plug on this marriage because she really does care about JLo. She did go to his house to talk to him about this and to try and keep the two of them together… JLo was told several times by Jen how valued she is in all their lives. She is one of the only women who can get through to Ben and keep him from jumping off the deep end with his addiction.”

That insider also said the two Jens were both worried about Ben’s sobriety amid the stress of a potential breakup. So it makes sense Jen Garner would push for him to make it work.

The question is, can he? Did he compromise too much when they got back together? Is it too much for him to keep up now? We just hope the two can get on the same page and find a way to make it work. Maybe with Jen’s help…

[Image via Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]