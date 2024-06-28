Ben Affleck Quietly Moved His Stuff Out Of The Mansion While Jennifer Lopez Was On Vacation!

Oof. Is this move the final nail in the coffin for Bennifer 2.0?

When we first learned Ben Affleck had moved out of the marital home he and Jennifer Lopez shared, a $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills, we were already shook. All we knew was he was staying by himself at a rental in Brentwood. That was signal enough there was something very wrong in the marriage. It was the harbinger of many more rumors of divorce. But this latest step, whew…

On Friday a source told People Ben isn’t just staying under a different roof for awhile, this isn’t just taking some space. No, he moved his belongings out of their home… implying he doesn’t plan on living there ever again. Not only that, he did it while she was on her vacation in Italy! Whoa!

Did she know? Was it a plan they had together, for logistics? Or was it a passive aggressive move towards divorce?? We heard she was enjoying the “breathing room” during the solo vacay. Was Ben using the time to sneak his things out?? Did he leave a note for her??

Bennifer are planning on getting rid of the place, we already know it’s up for sale. But it hasn’t sold yet. Is he being prudent? Or sketchy? Frankly the idea he snuck in and got his stuff knowing she’d be on the other side of the world doesn’t feel like the move in an open, amicable breakup.

Clearly she knows now. Jen arrived home on Wednesday and went straight to Ben’s office in West Hollywood. We wonder what that talk was like…

Ready to move — and move on — or not, it sounds like Ben is doing reasonably well considering his rekindled romance has burned out. Another source tells People:

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

We’ve heard longtime pal and business partner Matt Damon has been encouraging Ben to focus on work, so that’s good. Maybe it was even a healthy move getting his stuff while J.Lo was gone — avoiding a confrontation and just moving forward?

The couple have yet to address the split publicly, so we can’t know for sure… but it’s definitely looking pretty bad…

