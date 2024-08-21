Jennifer Lopez 'Heartbroken' After Filing For Divorce -- But Prioritizing What Matters Most

It finally happened. Jennifer Lopez was the one to pull the trigger. She filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday after two years of marriage. (EXACTLY two years as August 20, 2022 was the day of their second wedding ceremony in Georgia.) But she absolutely did not want to.

According to a source spilling to People, J.Lo was devastated to have to finally admit it was over. The insider explained:

“She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken.”

Aw. So sad! But of course, she couldn’t let this drag on forever. She has other things to focus on. Two things in particular. Her kids, twins Max and Emme.

The source told People:

“The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

Of course, we know very well how important family is to Jen. But an important note here — the source didn’t say Max and Emme. They said “the kids.” This time we don’t think they meant just her twins.

Related: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Broke Up WEEKS Before Anyone Knew!

See, when Bennifer got back together, it wasn’t just two crazy famous kids hooking up and making poorly received movies this time like it was in the early 2000s. This time they had families to consider — families that become one familia. By all accounts Ben’s kids — Violet, Finn, and Samuel — loved being part of a family with Max and Emme. And J.Lo loved being a stepmom.

All we’ve heard since the rumored split first came to light back in May was how much Jen still wanted to be there for Ben’s little ones. And she has been! Even when it’s been tough and involved being up close and personal with the man she was about to have to leave.

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & MEGA/WENN.]