Jennifer Lopez Releases Sexy New Single In The Morning -- Listen HERE!

Jennifer Lopez is back!
On Friday morning, the 51-year-old pop music superstar wrote yet another chapter in the book of her long and illustrious career with a brand new single for the world to enjoy! The track, In The Morning, is a sultry dance number which J.Lo had initially teased earlier this week in a few SUPER sexy social media promos!
Released just hours ago on Black Friday morning, the song takes on desire in a relationship and the need to be wanted — in the morning, too, and not just when you wanna get some at night! Tsk tsk!
The chorus calls out (below):
“If you love mе / Say it in the morning / Not just in the evеning / Only when you want my body”
Amen!!!
Ch-ch-check out the full song (below):
Well??
What do U think of it, Perezcious readers?!
Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!!!
