Jennifer Lopez's Completely Naked Album Cover Will Leave You Speechless!!!

We already knew Jennifer Lopez had an amazing body, but… DAMN.

Jenny from the Block has been bringing the heat, most recently delivering a scorching (if controversial) performance of her tracks Pa Ti and Lonely alongside Maluma at the American Music Awards. The actress-slash-pop star barely gave us a chance to recover before announcing her newest single In The Morning, and the accompanying visual will have your jaw on the floor.

J.Lo dropped the news on Instagram with the caption:

“Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday @mertalas & @macpiggott”

The accompanying single cover was nothing short of stunning. It features the 51-year-old completely nude — except for that giant engagement ring on her finger.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

WOW. Just wow.

Not only is she unbelievably gorgeous, but of course she’s fit as hell too. We’re talking muscles for DAYS! Have you ever even seen abs that rock solid??? We’re in awe!

We’re not the only ones, either — Rita Ora and Kelly Rowland were among the celebs giving props in the comments section, while fiancé Alex Rodriguez reposted the image to his IG Story with several fire emojis.

If this is what the cover art looks like, we can’t IMAGINE what the music video will be! Whew!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]