Fans Discover Ariana Grande's Secret Tributes To Ex Mac Miller On Positions

Is Ariana Grande paying tribute to her ex Mac Miller on her latest album??

Three weeks since the release of Positions, fans believe they’ve discovered small references to the late rapper, who died in 2018 from an accidental overdose, hidden in plain sight on two of the songs. While many searched for any hints or digs at Pete Davidson on her sixth studio album — which yes, there definitely seems to be one — it also appears Ari was honoring her “angel” Mac once again.

Sampling the sound of crickets on the title track while she sings, “Heaven sent you to me / I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history,” had one Arianator quickly putting two and two together. Taking to TikTok earlier this month, fan Maralee Bell shared it’s likely a nod to Miller’s unreleased tune Crickets, which was just leaked in March.

As she also pointed out, crickets chirping are heard on another song off the album called, Just Like Magic, where the 27-year-old croons:

“Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven”

It doesn’t seem like a coincidence Ari would be associating “heaven” with her one-time boyfriend, especially after she was featured on his posthumous album Circles that came out in January.

Other fans chimed in on Twitter, reacting to the possible reference, too:

“it’s crickets chirping at the beginning of positions and middle of just like magic. Mac Miller had a song named crickets. Ariana Grande deserves everything.” “i just found out that in ariana’s new album she plays cricket noises every time a line has the word heaven which is a tribute to mac miller’s song crickets bc she thinks of him as her guardian angel watching over her from heaven i am not okay no one talk to me for the next week”

Honestly, we’re not okay, either!

While no crickets appear on Ariana’s duet with The Weeknd Off The Table, it was previously speculated the new song was about Mac. The songstress belts:

“Will I ever love the same way again? / Will I ever love somebody like the way I did you? / Never thought you’d be so damn hard to replace / I swear I don’t mean to be this way / If I can’t have you, is love completely off the table? / Do I sit this one out and wait for the next life? / Am I too cold? Am I not nice? / Might not be quite yet healed already”

The mentions of a “next life” and not being “healed” could be hints at his death and her struggle to find love since.

Of course, the former Nickelodeon star hasn’t been shy about shouting out her late ex. You likely remember thank u, next when she sang, “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.”

Understandably, the young hip-hop artist left a huge mark on her. Hopefully she’s continued to find healing in the songwriting process.

