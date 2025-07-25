Jennifer Lopez Parted Ways With Record Label -- Over Album Flopping, Says Source!

Jennifer Lopez is going fully independent — in more ways than one! She is no longer married to her ex-husband Ben Affleck, AND she is currently not an artist under a major record label!

Back in 2023, the pop star signed a recording and publishing partnership with BMG, a label that is home to many other singers, including Kylie Minogue and Rita Ora. She released her first album in a decade, This Is Me…Now, with the music company. She also dropped an accompanying film and documentary. And we all know how that went… The entire project totally flopped!

Related: Justin Timberlake BLASTED For Barely Singing At All During Concert!

And because of the abysmal album sales, Jennifer has parted ways with BMG! What! According to The US Sun on Thursday, she made a one-album deal with the label, but they decided not to work together again moving forward after her last project fell flat. A source explained:

“Jennifer is obviously massively successful and talented but it’s been hard for her to find a label who she’s on the same page with. After her last album came out, it was decided she wouldn’t continue with BMG as it wasn’t the success she wanted. It only went to No. 55 in the UK.”

She didn’t do much better in the US! The album only debuted at number 38 on the Billboard 200! Yikes! Despite the disappointment of her last project, J.Lo is not giving up on her music. And she isn’t letting the record label problem get her down, either!

The outlet reported she is now looking for a new label to put a whole album inspired by her divorce from Ben. Oh, we bet the actor will not love that! LOLz! In the meantime, she continues to push forward. She debuted two new tracks, Wreckage of You and Up All Night, while on tour, featuring brutal digs at her ex-husband. She also reportedly dropped a new single Birthday through a small company in honor of her turning 56 on Thursday! Take a listen (below):

Not bad! It’s a fun track for her single-girl era! Ultimately, Jennifer’s team really wants to go ahead with this next era of music from her… label or no:

“But her team want to push her forward with this new music. She has spent a lot of time in the studio this year.”

We can’t wait to hear what J.Lo has in store! But let’s hope her next album does better than her last…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Prime Video/Jennifer Lopez/YouTube]