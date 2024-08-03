Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing Ben Affleck ENGAGEMENT Ring On Her Right Hand! What's The Message?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage is most likely over, but she is not ready to part ways with her massive engagement ring yet!

According to Page Six, the actress was spotted on Thursday night heading to a preview of the Perelman Performing Arts Center’s Cats: The Jellicle Ball in New York City, and she was wearing her stunning green diamond that Ben used to propose the second time around on her ring finger! However, it was on the wrong hand! The rock was not on her left-hand ring finger — but on her right one instead! J.Lo didn’t even try to cover it up as her hand was placed over her red shoulder bag, making it stand out! See for yourself (below):

Jennifer Lopez wears Ben Affleck engagement ring on her right hand after he purchased new LA mansion https://t.co/vrEdOZn4GT pic.twitter.com/zE25WExnp3 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 2, 2024

What does this mean?!?! Despite the breakup reports over the past few months, Jennifer and Ben were seen wearing their rings on and off even as they spent a large chunk of the summer on opposite coasts! Usually, the estranged couple kept them on that finger — the one where typically engagement and wedding rings go on. But now, Jennifer switched the placement of her huge sparkler?! Is this another hint that everything we heard is true? That their relationship is done for good? You know, it does givee off the same energy as when she ditched her “Ben” necklace and replaced it with her own name? Is the ring switch-up just another way of signaling a fresh start in her life as an independent woman? Hmm…

Well, at this point, Jennifer, we don’t need any more hints! The writing has been on the wall for some time now! The pair publicly listed their $68 million mansion in Beverly Hills for sale. As Jennifer celebrated her birthday this month, Ben purchased a new $20 million house in the Pacific Palisades. That came after they were already living apart, with the filmmaker at a rental home in Brentwood. Meanwhile, Jennifer has been in the Hamptons and New York for weeks. The divorce documents reportedly “are finalized, but not yet turned in” as they are waiting for the right time to make it official.

Why delay the inevitable and fuel all the speculation if the two aren’t working on saving their marriage anymore? Perhaps the right time should be now! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? What message do you think Jennifer is sending with her new ring placement? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]