Singer Megan Moroney Confirms Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors -- Well, They Hooked Up Anyway…

About those Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen dating rumors? Yeah, turns out they are true! Well, sort of — we’ll let the breakout country music star tell you herself!

Two years ago, there was speculation that the singers were romantically involved, with many thinking her 2023 track Tennessee Orange was about him. Listen (below):

Neither Megan nor Morgan addressed the rumors. Until now! When asked if she dated the controversial artist on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, the No Caller ID songstress revealed they did date — but “never exclusively!” Megan explained:

“It was never a relationship. Here’s what I’ll tell you though, because I haven’t told anyone this ever. So, him and I met in 2020. Jon Langston actually introduced us. I was a senior in college – COVID hadn’t happened yet, his Dangerous album wasn’t even out yet. So we were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we’re friends.”

Megan once again insisted they were “never officially dating.” Ah! So, think along the lines of a situationship where they kept things casual and hooked up! Friends but “not just friends” sounds kind of like a friends with benefits situation, right?

As for how they kept their non-exclusive romance a secret? Well, sort of a secret! Fans had their suspicions, as we mentioned! Megan said it was “not that hard” for them since “he’s a very private person.” Plus, it helped that they were super busy, making it difficult to meet up and be seen together.

And, of course, their fling didn’t last in the long run. However, it sounds like they ended things on good terms, as Megan kept reiterating they’re still pals now! Oh, and as for if Tennessee Orange was inspired by her situationship with Morgan? Sorry, her lips are sealed on that matter! Megan told host Alex Cooper:

“I will not say who my songs are about, ever. Will never name.”

Damn! Watch a clip from the podcast (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

