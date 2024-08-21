Alex Rodriguez Shares Cryptic Post On The Same Day Ex Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck!

Did one of Jennifer Lopez’s exes just react to the news of her breakup with Ben Affleck?

After months and months of speculation, the singer filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday after two years of marriage. The news didn’t surprise anyone. The writing was on the wall for a while as they were not seen in public together, they’d infamously put their house on the market, and more. Everyone was waiting for the day when one of them moved to make the end of their relationship official. And J.Lo finally did!

Since the divorce news broke, many people took to the internet to react to the end of Bennifer 2.0, including her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez! For those who need a refresher, the former baseball player started dating Jennifer in 2017. They got engaged two years later. But the pair did not make it down the aisle! By April 2021, their engagement was over shortly after it came out that he allegedly cheated on the Hustlers actress with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

That same year, Ben and Jennifer stunned the world when they got back together years after they ended their first relationship in 2004. The two went on to get married in Vegas, and then tie the knot again in a massive wedding down in Georgia. And we all know how that marriage is ending… in divorce!

Now, it appears A-Rod has something to say about the news. He took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to repost his own quote that read:

“You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.”

Normally, most people would take it as just another motivational message. However, the athlete shared the post on the same day Jennifer filed for divorce by herself, without any attorney present, which a People source noted “gives her control of the process.” You know, where she controlled “the direction” of what happens next. Sooo, yeah, we would say this was totally a reaction to her breakup!

Of course, Alex did not offer any clarification on what he meant by the post. At least not yet. But given the timing, it does not seem like just a coincidence! Check out the cryptic post (below):

Hmm…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was Alex’s post about Bennifer’s split, or something else entirely?! Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]