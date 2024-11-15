'Disgusting' Jenny Mollen SLAMMED For Flying With Head Lice Infestation! OMG!

New fear of planes unlocked!!

Jenny Mollen is getting blasted for boarding a long flight with head lice! OMG. Not us itching our heads already!

The actress made the shocking revelation late last month when she took to her Instagram with a video of herself explaining the situation. She could be seen sitting first class on a flight from LA to NYC with a tiny plastic bag of sorts attached to her head.

She laughed and explained:

“I’m on a plane with Caroline [her friend next to her], and she just looked at my head. And remember when I told you last week that I said my head was itchy and I thought I was having perimenopause symptoms? Guess what? I have f**king lice.”

And she’s on a flight?!? Those poor people!

Caroline is the one who told her she had lice sometime on the flight as the caption stated:

“‘I’m not saying for sure you have lice, I’m just saying there’s absolutely no way you don’t’ – Caroline”

In a second video, she added that Caroline looked at her and “saw a creature walk across [my] forehead — he was clear and brown.” Holy s**t. That’s a bad infestation! But in a statement on her Instagram Story on Friday amid backlash, Jenny made it clear she didn’t “willingly sit” on or get on the flight with lice — she didn’t know for sure “until [she] had a head exam later that night.” Still… it’s not ideal. And we’re not sure we’d be posting and laughing about it!

Back to the first video, the Angel alum laughed about the unfortunate situation, saying:

“I can’t even deal. This is insane you guys, this is insane. We have a five-hour flight. I’m wearing a bag that these [headphones] came in on my head.”

The author went on to say she’s “never had lice in my life” but acknowledged she’d been itchy and probably had lice “living on me for two weeks.” Yikes! Watch the video (below).

As you can imagine, fans were stunned that she so casually revealed this on social media, they wrote:

“You shouldn’t be on a plane and that bag should be covering ALL your hair!!!” “You better inform the flight attendants. I’d be freaking out on you if I was a passenger near you…” “That’s disgusting. You’re going to spread that all over the plane. You should be ashamed of yourself and you’re doing a video laughing about it.” “Could you imagine paying for first class to get lice? I’m shook.” “WHY ARE YOU ON A PLANE? WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?”

In a second video the next day, the embattled star tried to defend herself by claiming she didn’t know about the lice when she got on the flight, sharing:

“I know, the airplane seat, that’s a bummer for whoever sits there next. I want to be clear, I didn’t know that I had lice until I was on the airplane. I thought that I was going through perimenopause and for about three weeks I was just itching my scalp.”

“That’s a bummer.” LMFAO. We’d be pissed!

She blamed the problem on her husband Jason Biggs not doing a good enough job checking her in the first place, teasing:

“Let’s just blame my husband for not looking closely enough at my head.”

Lice can only be spread through “direct contact” with people or someone’s personal items (like a brush or hat) and can only crawl (not fly or jump between people), per the Cleveland Clinic. So, it’s not like these things would be jumping on everyone’s heads, but it sounds like Jenny had a BAD case — so we wouldn’t be surprised if she left behind some of those bugs on her seat for the next victim!

In the second clip, she could be seen after washing her hair with a special shampoo, explaining that her whole house is “infested with lice,” detailing:

“We’re peeling out the lice. Last night we put the shampoo on and killed everybody. Now there are dead bodies and they’re being pulled from my head.”

She added that her hubby only had “like two eggs” in his hair but their kids Lazlo, 5, and Sid, 8, had full “infestations.” Ick! See her full explanation (below):

Note to self, wear a hooded sweatshirt the next time you’re on a flight! You never know who was there before you.

Reactions?! Can you believe this? What would you have done in this situation? Sound OFF (below)!

