Christian Leader Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns Over Kinky Sex Scandal With Pool Boy, Throws Wife Under Bus!

We wish we could say we didn’t see this one coming! And neither can he!

Last year, whistle-blowers claimed evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. was being naughty in just about every way imaginable. Not only was the Liberty University president accused of funneling school funds into real estate deals off of which his family profited, he also had an alleged habit of sending sexy pics of his wife to other men.

Well, it seems Falwell Jr.’s kinky antics weren’t just on the phone: he was apparently a bona fide cuckold, according to a pool boy who claims the Donald Trump supporter watched while he had sex with Falwall’s wife!

Now we aren’t ones to kink shame, but from a man whose family business is trying to destroy LGBT rights? No sympathy from us.

The not-so-shocking revelation was made on Monday by Giancarlo Granda, who told Reuters he had a sexual arrangement with Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki — a day after the evangelical leader resigned as president of Liberty University.

See, Falwell tried to get ahead of the story, releasing a statement claiming his wife had an affair with the 29-year-old — who was now trying to extort the pair over it! That’s right… Jerry blamed it all on his wife. Super ick. And it didn’t save his job anyway.

So, how did this (alleged) kinky relationship begin?

According to Giancarlo, he was 20 when he met the couple in Miami and, from March 2012 until 2018, he had sex with Becki several times a year. He claimed the encounters took place in hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia, and alleged that sometimes Falwell Jr. himself “enjoyed” to watch.

The pool boy said:

“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room.”

The trio went into business together during that time with an LGBTQ-friendly hostel in Miami that Giancarlo runs. But the young hostel manager’s special friendship with the couple eventually went south when they fell into a business dispute. He told the outlet he was trying to negotiate a buyout from the hostel business, and only threatened to go “the kamikaze route” — of telling this story publicly — when they refused to give him what he wanted.

Giancarlo sat down with Reuters earlier this month, but the publication went to Falwell Jr. with the claims before publishing the article — which caused the 58-year-old to release a statement on Sunday night claiming that he and his family were being extorted.

In a classic patriarchal move, Jerry threw Becki under the bus, telling The Washington Examiner his wife had an affair with Giancarlo that he had “no involvement in,” and that he’d chosen to forgive his wife.

His statement read in part:

“Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved…it was nonetheless very upsetting to learn about.”

But Giancarlo says differently: he claims he was used as a “target” for the couple’s “sexual escapades” and that he was not trying to extort the pair. (Though the kamikaze thing does kind of sound like it to us, LOLz!)

And, yes, he has receipts!

Giancarlo showed Reuters an audio recording of Becki complaining about hearing about the other women Giancarlo had been intimate with; Falwell Jr. was on the call as well, and told Giancarlo he was going to make his wife “jealous.”

Part of conversation reportedly played out like this:

BECKI: “He’s like telling me every time he hooks up with people. Like I don’t have feelings or something.” JERRY: “You’re going to make her jealous.” GIANCARLO: “I’m not trying to do that.”

Giancarlo also showed the outlet a message he sent the couple when he was trying to negotiate a buyout from the hostel business. He wrote to them:

“Since you’re okay with ruining my life, I am going to take the kamikaze route… It really is a shame because I wanted to reach a peaceful resolution and just move on with our lives but if conflict is what you want, then so be it.”

Hours after Jerry released his statement and the Reuters article was published, a Liberty official confirmed Falwell Jr. had agreed to resign. The father-of-three agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence earlier this month after a photo of himself with his pants unzipped as he was standing with his arm around a young woman whose pants were also partly undone was shared online… but that’s yet another gross story.

We wonder what the Falwells are going to do with all this free time… let’s hope it’s embracing their own sexuality and not trying to punish other people for theirs!

