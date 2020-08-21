August Alsina Explains Why He Went Public With His Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Entanglement’!

August Alsina is ready to talk about his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 27-year-old R&B singer opened up about why he spoke out on his romance with the married star in a new interview with People, explaining that he wanted to set the record straight because the rumors that he had an illicit affair with the 48-year-old actress were starting to affect his career.

He told the outlet:

“I really am a private person. People have never known much about my love life because it’s not important.”

However, it became important when August became legal guardian to his three nieces — Chaylin, 14, Amaiya, 13, and Kayden, 11 — after their mother Chandra died of cancer on Christmas Day in 2018. (Their father, Alsina’s older brother Melvin, was shot to death in New Orleans in 2010.)

According to August, the affair rumors started to give him a reputation that he was “reckless or disrespectful,” so he felt he had no choice but to clear his name by telling the world what had really happened between him and the Girls Trip star — namely that she hadn’t cheated with him because she had permission from Will.

He explained:

“I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life. There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships. I could understand why it would look like I’m reckless or disrespectful so it really started to affect my livelihood, and I’m never okay with that. I got three kids to look after. Kill me, hate me, stone me, but bury me an honest man. All I can do is tell the truth.”

So, what is the truth exactly?

Well, Alsina first met JPS in 2015 at her children Jaden and Willow’s concert in London. They struck up a friendship, and Jada became something of a mentor figure to the performer, who had developed an addiction to painkillers a year earlier after falling off the stage during one of his concerts.

Jada told her version of events during a 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk:

“He asked me that day, ‘Man, I could really use some help dealing with life.’ And then [I came] to find out that he was abusing Percocet.”

Around this time, Jada and husband Will Smith had entered a rough patch that was so rough, they both thought it was the end of their marriage. So Jada’s friendship with August turned romantic, but eventually their romance ended — and the mother-of-two rekindled her decades-long romance with the Fresh Prince.

Alsina kept quiet about his relationship with Pinkett Smith until June of this year, when he told radio host Angela Yee that he “truly and really, really, deeply loved” her. He shared:

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

The truth bomb inspired the Smiths to share their side of the story on Red Table Talk, where they revealed that they were on a break when Jada and August became involved.

The actress, for her part, denied the rapper’s claim that Will gave his “blessing” and repeatedly called their romance an “entanglement,” but after Will gently pressed her she admitted:

“It was a relationship.”

Alsina says he never wanted to “cause trouble” for the Smiths, whom he says he has “deep respect” for, but he also has no regrets about sharing his truth. He told the outlet:

“It’s just a part of life, and it’s a part of the journey. There’s a lot of love there. Sometimes truth is complicated and difficult. But [my relationship with them isn’t] broken at all… I’m always going to be in the driver’s seat of my life and control my narrative. I can’t let anybody else do that for me.”

One thing’s for sure: he’s definitely taking advantage of the narrative. A month after the scandal broke, Alsina released his new single, Entanglements, which received a bit of backlash due to it being an overt reference to all the drama.

But the New Orleans native isn’t letting that get to him. He shared:

“It was cool when people were able to use it as a mockery of me, like, ‘Oh, you’re an entanglement.’ When I flipped it, it became a problem for people. Like, ‘Oh, you’re clout-chasing.’ I’m just doing business. It’s not personal.”

Still, we wonder how Jada really feels about August airing out all their personal business…

