Jerry O'Connell & Rebecca Romijn Share Super Rare Pic Of Their Twin Daughters! They're 16 Now!

Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn’s daughters are so big! When did that happen?!?

Over the weekend, Jerry took to Instagram to share a rare shot of twins Charlie and Dolly, who are now 16 years old!!! Can you believe that?! 16!

In the precious pic, the proud poppa holds the teens in his arms and plants a kiss on Charlie’s cheek. He’s wearing a casual outfit, but both the girls are dressed to the nines… Why? Because they were headed to homecoming! OMG!

Dolly had on a beaded yellow dress, while Charlie opted for a black number. Jerry hilariously wrote:

“‘You can leave now, Dad.’ Happy HOCO Gals! #hoco2025”

See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry O’Connell (@mrjerryoc)

Awwww!

This follows a family pic Rebecca shared last month including the twins, which you can see (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn)

We can’t believe how fast time flies! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

