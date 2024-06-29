Cute! Jessica Alba Posts Side-By-Sides Of Daughters Wearing Her Classic Red Carpet Looks!

Get ready for an iconic throwback, Perezcious readers!

Earlier this month, Jessica Alba was joined by her 16-year-old daughter Honor and 12-year-old daughter Haven at the Los Angeles screening of her new Netflix film, Trigger Warning. And apparently, there was a special detail about their outfits for the red carpet that night! They borrowed dresses worn by their momma more than a decade ago, with each of them giving their own spin on it!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress revealed that Honor sported her Prada look that she wore to the premiere of Valentine’s Day in London all the way back in 2007. Her youngest daughter kept it simple, wearing minimal jewelry. As for Haven, she had on her mom’s green plaid Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore to Comic-Con for Good Luck Chuck in 2010. For accessories, the teenager wore a cross necklace and hoop earrings. Wow! Jessica gushed in the caption of the post:

“Throwing it back all the way to ‘07 and ‘10 in the sweetest way ever. For the screening of Trigger Warning, Honor wore my @prada dress from the 2007 premier of Valentine’s Day in London & Havie wore my @dolcegabbana dress from Comicon for Good Luck Chuck in 2010. I loooove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch”

And don’t worry! Jessica included some side-by-side pictures of her and her girls wearing these pieces! Check it out (below):

So cute!

We love how Haven and Honor paid homage to their mom! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

