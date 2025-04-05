Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney Went On Dallas Dinner Date With A Very Unexpected Celeb Guest!

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney couldn’t stay away from each other while in Texas last weekend!

As Perezcious readers know, shortly after it came out that the Euphoria actress called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino, photos dropped of her reuniting with her Anyone But You co-star at his sister Leslie Powell’s wedding in Dallas! You know, the same guy people were totally convinced he had something going on with Sydney due to their super flirty promo tour for the movie in 2023!

Here’s the thing, though! Sydney was not Glen’s plus one. She was only a guest of the bride. Sources also have insisted they are just friends. However, DeuxMoi claimed an eyewitness told her they saw “heavy canoodling” between the former co-stars at the wedding reception! We’ve also heard things could become more romantic between them! Glen even hinted at it this week when asked about what it was like to see Sydney again, saying that “timing is everything in this world.” It certainly is! He’s single. She’s single. They know they already have great chemistry! So, why not give it a shot? Glen may realize that and is not letting the opportunity slip away!

Now, we have learned he and Sydney didn’t only hang out — or canoodle — at the nuptials! They also enjoyed a night out on the town together in Texas with a shocking guest by their side before the wedding! According to Page Six, the pair went on a dinner date with friends at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex last weekend. Those pals included none other than Uncle Jesse himself, John Stamos!

What!

He is a bit of an unexpected guest, but we love it! Kyle Noonan, the CEO and founder of the restaurant, shared more insight on the group’s visit to SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio on Friday, saying:

“They were all there [at the] same time. [It was a] really unique day. We had three questions that everybody wanted to know when they came in: one, were they nice? Overwhelming, yes, they were lovely.”

Phew! Nothing worse than hearing some of your favorite celebs are rude or mean at a restaurant! So, we are glad they were on their best behavior! Noonan noted the second thing people asked was if they were “attractive.” OMG… Did anyone seriously need to ask that? This is John Stamos, Glen Powell, and Sydney Sweeney we are talking about here! Some of the most good-looking stars in Hollywood! Even Noonan quipped:

“I think we all know the answer to that! They’re obviously very attractive.”

Ha! Finally, the founder said that the third thing “everyone wanted to know” is “what did they eat.” The answer? He recalled that they had tacos and drank tequila.

Ummmm, wait! Not a single person asked if Glen and Sydney were flirting and getting cozy with each other at the dinner table! Really? Given all those romance rumors circulating before and following her breakup with her fiancé, we would have thought that was the most-asked question! It’s something we would have wondered immediately! LOLz!

What are your reactions to the new Glen and Sydney Dallas reunion details, Perezcious readers? Do you think they could be an item? Let us know in the comments!

