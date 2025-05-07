Jessica Simpson Gushes About Jeremy Renner Weeks After Reigniting Romance Rumors Amid Her Split!

Got A Tip?

Jessica Simpson Gushes About Jeremy Renner Weeks After Reigniting Romance Rumors Amid Her Divorce

Jessica Simpson continues to show some love to Jeremy Renner amid those romance rumors!

On Monday, the singer took to Instagram Stories to gush about the actor’s new book My Next Breath, which dropped late last month. She wrote a glowing review, saying:

“I’m so deeply proud of my dear friend and perspective motivator, @jeremyrenner, for releasing his memoir, My Next Breath, with the world. If the vulnerability and truth within his audiobook doesn’t make you cry or inspire you to live your life to the fullest, you are not human!”

Just a “dear friend,” Jessica? Or is something else going on here? Because amid her breakup with her estranged husband, Eric Johnson, the pair appeared to reignite dating rumors after things got very flirty between them online! For those who don’t know, a report came out 15 years ago that Jessica and Jeremy were seen “flirting up a storm” at a cocktail party and that “Jeremy spent the night hitting on Jessica like crazy” before exchanging numbers. The Hawkeye alum denied they were a couple at the time.

Flash forward to March 2025, and the speculation started again! It’s all because the former reality star commented on his shirtless workout videos. Jeremy also congratulated Jess on her new album, Nashville Canyon, Part 1. And now this new post from the fashion designer? It makes you wonder if they are only good pals or something more!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

May 07, 2025 08:00am PDT

