Jessica Simpson ‘Heartbroken’ As She & Eric Johnson Are ‘Living Separately’!

More is coming out about the rumored divorce between Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson!

For months, there have been hints that the pair are O-V-E-R. But this week, the speculation ramped up when the singer dropped a cryptic post on Instagram on Monday that seemed to suggest she was splitting from her hubby. TMZ sources then claimed two people close to Jessica contacted multiple divorce lawyers in the past few weeks. However, Jessica has not attended any meetings with them yet.

Adding fuel to the rumors? Eric stepped out in El Lay on Tuesday without his wedding ring on! Then there is the rumor Jessica is already dating someone new! Whoa! Jessica and Eric have not confirmed any of the speculation yet, but it seems like their marriage is done! There are too many signs! And this latest report is just adding another nail to the coffin!

A source told Us Weekly on Friday that the two are “living separately right now.” Oh no. A second insider added that Eric and Jessica are “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible,” noting that they are “still figuring things out.” That is understandable. Breakups are always the hardest for the children. And their kiddos — Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie — are still young, so they have to decide what’s best for them during this huge change.

And, of course, Jessica is going through it at this time. A third source shared with the outlet that the Newlyweds alum “is heartbroken,” with the separation being “an incredibly difficult time” for her. They added:

“[It was] not an easy decision for her.”

Oof. It does not sound promising, y’all. Reactions? Share (below).

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]