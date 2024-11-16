Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jessica Simpson ‘Heartbroken’ As She & Eric Johnson Are ‘Living Separately’! Brianna Chickenfry Says Ex Zach Bryan Picked Out Her Engagement Ring -- The Same Week He Was Sliding Into Other Women's DMs! WTF! Ben Foster Gave HUGE Clue Laura Prepon Split Was About Danny Masterson! But She Claims... MORE Brianna Chickenfry Drama? 'BFF' Dave Portnoy Leaves Podcast! OMG Teddi Mellencamp's Horse Trainer Posted The Most Pathetic Message To Wife He Allegedly Cheated On! Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Gave Her 'Second Chance At Life' After 'Catastrophe' Of Gavin Rossdale Marriage Awkward! Teddi Mellencamp & Horse Trainer's Wife Had Run-In At Horse Show AFTER Affair Scandal Broke! Teddi Mellencamp Breaks Her Silence After Affair Bombshell -- Says There Are ‘Multiple Sides To Every Story’! How Many Women?! Shocking Details About Teddi Mellencamp’s Husband Edwin Arroyave’s Alleged Cheating History! Brianna Chickenfry BLASTS Zach Bryan For Cheating 'The Whole Time' -- When She Turned Down Chance With Her 'Biggest Celeb Crush'! Messy Love Is Blind Drama! Brittany Had A Secret Boyfriend Back Home The Whole Time -- And Is Cheating On Him With Mod Sun! Zach Bryan Seemingly Taunts Brianna Chickenfry By Posting Pic With Cat She Says He Stole!

Real Housewives

OMG Teddi Mellencamp's Horse Trainer Posted The Most Pathetic Message To Wife He Allegedly Cheated On!

Teddi Mellencamp Horse Trainer Simon Schroeder Post Wife Instagram

Oh man… This is… desperate.

Our readers are probably all too familiar with the Teddi Mellencamp cheating scandal by now. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum filed for divorce from husband of 13 years Edwin Arroyave — and in the two weeks since, the story has just spiraled out of control. Turns out the avid equestrian was banging her fave horse trainer, a guy named Simon Schröeder, for months, according to everyone at the horse shows, where it was apparently an open secret.

Word is his wife Karli Postel found out, confronted them, and was ready to try and move on as they pinky swore never to do it again… only to betray her and do it some more. When she found out they were still hooking up, we hear, there was “an all-out brawl” at a horse show. Wild.

Related: How Many Women Did Edwin Cheat With?!

But it turns out the Simon is going from show jumping to full rodeo — and just trying like hell to hold on! To his marriage, that is!

After his alleged affair was exposed, the riding expert is doing everything he can to get back in his wife’s good graces. And in public no less! He posted this absolute beauty of a bootlick on Thursday evening, sharing a pic on his Instagram Stories of himself with his spurned wife, writing:

“I love you Karli”

He even tagged her in it! Look!

Simon Schroeder Post Wife Instagram
(c) Simon Schroeder/Instagram Stories

Oh man. How embarrassing to post this knowing everyone knows why you’re suddenly being so sweet! Right?? The Real Housewives Reddit page got hold of the message right away and just devoured this man, with commenters writing:

“If men have one thing it’s pure audacity”

“typical he’s a day late and a dollar short”

“I hope Karli gets a big settlement full of cash and his favorite horses.”

And our favorite…

“Dear Karli,

You can do better.

Warmest Regards,

Everyone”

It kind of seems like after the big blowout, Simon was able to talk his way out of trouble and keep Karli from galloping on out the door like she absolutely should have? What is this guy, the Blonde Whisperer? That might have to be our guess after seeing she was still wearing her wedding ring at the latest horse show Thursday night — where Teddi was also in attendance. Awkward!

The other option is Karli hasn’t forgiven him yet… and this is just Simon’s way of publicly prostrating himself. Yeesh. Such a train wreck either way.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is this a super pathetic attempt to win back his wife after being an absolute horse’s ass? Or are they still on that long ride together after he once again convinced her he’s done with Teddi for good?

[Image via Simon Schroeder/Instagram/Bravo/YouTube.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 15, 2024 16:55pm PDT

Share This