OMG Teddi Mellencamp's Horse Trainer Posted The Most Pathetic Message To Wife He Allegedly Cheated On!

Oh man… This is… desperate.

Our readers are probably all too familiar with the Teddi Mellencamp cheating scandal by now. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum filed for divorce from husband of 13 years Edwin Arroyave — and in the two weeks since, the story has just spiraled out of control. Turns out the avid equestrian was banging her fave horse trainer, a guy named Simon Schröeder, for months, according to everyone at the horse shows, where it was apparently an open secret.

Word is his wife Karli Postel found out, confronted them, and was ready to try and move on as they pinky swore never to do it again… only to betray her and do it some more. When she found out they were still hooking up, we hear, there was “an all-out brawl” at a horse show. Wild.

Related: How Many Women Did Edwin Cheat With?!

But it turns out the Simon is going from show jumping to full rodeo — and just trying like hell to hold on! To his marriage, that is!

After his alleged affair was exposed, the riding expert is doing everything he can to get back in his wife’s good graces. And in public no less! He posted this absolute beauty of a bootlick on Thursday evening, sharing a pic on his Instagram Stories of himself with his spurned wife, writing:

“I love you Karli”

He even tagged her in it! Look!

Oh man. How embarrassing to post this knowing everyone knows why you’re suddenly being so sweet! Right?? The Real Housewives Reddit page got hold of the message right away and just devoured this man, with commenters writing:

“If men have one thing it’s pure audacity” “typical he’s a day late and a dollar short” “I hope Karli gets a big settlement full of cash and his favorite horses.”

And our favorite…

“Dear Karli, You can do better. Warmest Regards, Everyone”

It kind of seems like after the big blowout, Simon was able to talk his way out of trouble and keep Karli from galloping on out the door like she absolutely should have? What is this guy, the Blonde Whisperer? That might have to be our guess after seeing she was still wearing her wedding ring at the latest horse show Thursday night — where Teddi was also in attendance. Awkward!

The other option is Karli hasn’t forgiven him yet… and this is just Simon’s way of publicly prostrating himself. Yeesh. Such a train wreck either way.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is this a super pathetic attempt to win back his wife after being an absolute horse’s ass? Or are they still on that long ride together after he once again convinced her he’s done with Teddi for good?

[Image via Simon Schroeder/Instagram/Bravo/YouTube.]