Jessica Simpson Poses Pantsless For Pandemic Date Night!

Jessica Simpson is reminding everyone that pants are completely unnecessary for quarantine life!

The Dukes of Hazzard star took to Instagram on Tuesday to flaunt her “pandemic date night” ensemble — which was merely a black bodysuit and zebra print heels. The 40-year-old served face while showing off her tan and toned legs in the pic (above), writing in the caption:

“Pandemic date nights look a little different these days. No pants required .”

AH-Mazing! And especially nice for hubby Eric Johnson! Yow!

But Jess is also shining light on a big issue here: during these times of constant Zoom calls, no one really knows if the person they’re virtually chatting with is wearing pants or not. So we applaud the singer for being transparent about her lack of bottoms. LOLz!

As it turned out, the Open Book author’s followers also appreciated the authenticity. The star’s stylist Nicole Chavez commented:

“CUTE!!!”

Hairdresser Rita Hazan added:

“The most gorgeous!!!! “

Meanwhile, stylist Ken Paves gushed:

“Excuse me .”

The hawt pic even garnered a comment from Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who wrote:

“I love you wifey.”

The people approve!

Thankfully, the comments section remained relatively drama free — a big improvement from an Insta-case earlier this month where a troll accused Jessica of photoshopping her bangin’ post-baby bod in a yoga pic.

As we reported, the mother-of-three celebrated the stunning results of her 100 pound weight loss six months after giving birth by sharing a snap of herself doing some poolside yoga in cute athletic-wear.

The comments were mostly uplifting. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, for example, wrote:

″GORGEOUS ″

But, of course, one hater had to kill everyone’s buzz by writing:

“Bad photo shop [sic] around your straight leg, knee section.”

Fans didn’t waste a second in clapping back on behalf of the performer, though, writing:

“You don’t have to Photoshop perfection honey… And the fact that you look for that shows that you feel you need to be photo shopped [sic]” “Umm… it’s definitely NOT photoshopped. Ask someone in shape to pose like this (or maybe try to attempt yourself) and you’ll see.” “Why be negative she looks beautiful and life is too short for that energy.”

We love that Jessica’s IG has become a place to escape from negativity… and pants, too, apparently!

Ch-ch-check out her full post (below):

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]