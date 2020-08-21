Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Newfound Sobriety & Not Drinking During Quarantine!

Jessica Simpson is getting very real about her battle with alcoholism and her journey to sobriety — and her own self-chronicling of that period of her life in her new memoir!

The pop star called into SiriusXM‘s The Jess Cagle Show this week to discuss her life, her health, and her new partnership with Pfizer to promote Eucrisa, an eczema medication. But during the conversation, with host Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, the Dukes Of Hazzard star dove into some very interesting territory very quickly.

For one, the 40-year-old mom was surprised at the reaction to some of the things she wrote about in her memoir Open Book — and specifically her battle with alcoholism. Regarding the “huge shift” she made in her life surrounding her eventual sobriety, the Texas-born singer recalled (below):

“I did make a huge shift in my life…. I was at that point in my life where my kid were growing older and they were watching every move that I made. I just really wanted clarity. I wanted to understand myself cause I didn’t even realize how much I was drinking and how much I was suppressing. I thought it was making me brave, I thought it was making me confident and it was actually the complete opposite, it was silencing me…. It’s almost been three years which is crazy, I mean it’s pretty, its awesome.”

And she added more, connecting it to the current pandemic and quarantine:

People are like ‘don’t you want to drink during this pandemic, oh my god aren’t your kids driving you crazy.’ I’m like no, I do not want to drink like I have not wanted it, I feel like that’s a big blessing. Once I surrendered and gave it over I never looked back and my husband did it with me so that support was amazing. Through the pandemic every morning I journal and I haven’t done that in forever. Normally it was to do song writing or something like that. But now every morning I sit with my journal, I confront myself before I confront my family.”

Further reflecting on her long journey towards sobriety as documented in the memoir, Ashlee Simpson‘s older sister opened up a little bit more about the role therapy played in her finally getting to a healthy place in her life:

“It just ended up coming to a surface. I knew a lot of it was coming up, coming up and I couldn’t suppress it any more. The alcohol was not numbing anything. It wasn’t numb anymore, I was just numb. I couldn’t even understand stuff that was coming out of my mouth, it didn’t sound like me. So I really had to get back inside the person that I am. When you do that self-reflection its very empowering. It takes a lot of courage. I can promise anyone on the other side of that fear, that courage is so beautiful and its one of the most rewarding things and decisions I have ever made in my life. And I never thought I would have to make that decision.”

