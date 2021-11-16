Jessica Simpson Reclaims 100% Ownership Of Her Business: 'We BEAT ALL ODDS'!

Hard work pays off!

Jessica Simpson can certainly attest to that, as the pop star has officially reclaimed full ownership of her billion-dollar brand after buying back a big chunk of the company that had been owned by Sequential Brands Group Inc..

And doing so was no easy feat, according to the performer! The 41-year-old announced the news on Instagram over the weekend with a celebratory selfie alongside her mom, Tina, telling fans in the caption:

“We BEAT ALL ODDS stacked against us! TODAY after 3 years of hearing ‘NO. IT’S IMPOSSIBLE. STAND DOWN. ITS TOO HARD. I am truly humbled to reclaim 100% ownership of MY name and my brand. It was a long journey getting to this point. I was told no, that brand ownership was out of the question, that I was not relevant enough, and I would never have 100%. My mom @tinasimpsonofficial and I remained steadfast, patient, determined, brave, and STRONG.”

Jess’ business — which features clothes, shoes, accessories, and more — was initially founded in 2005. Back in October, it was revealed the star and her momma owned 37% of the brand and had been negotiating with Sequential, which filed for bankruptcy in August.

