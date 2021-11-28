Jimmie Allen Says 6-Week-Old Daughter Is ‘Breathing On Her Own’ After Being Hospitalized

Update 11/28/2021 4:10 P.M. PST: Zara is going home! Alongside a snapshot of the newborn bundled up in her car seat, her momma Alexis shared the happy news on Instagram Story, writing:

“We’re going home.”

Amazing!!! We couldn’t be happier for the Allen family!

Jimmie Allen and his family have had an extremely difficult week — but thankfully, it seems like things are turning around.

As we previously reported, the 36-year-old country singer shared that his newborn Zara Allen was “turned away” by doctors who didn’t check her out properly after she started having trouble breathing. Things soon took a turn for the worse when she completely stopped breathing and “lost color,” prompting Jimmie and his wife Alexis to call for an ambulance. So scary! Now, he has given an update to fans on how the little one is doing…

On Friday, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant tweeted that while Zara is still in the hospital, she is “doing a lot better” after receiving treatment. He then added:

“She’s off oxygen and breathing on her own. Hopefully she stays like this and can go home soon. Thanks for the well wishes, positive energy and prayer.”

Such good news! Take a look at his post (below):

Zara is doing a lot better. She’s off oxygen and breathing on her own. Hopefully she stays like this and can go home soon. Thanks for the well wishes, positive energy and prayer. ???????? pic.twitter.com/UEkufX4ACk — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) November 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Alexia went into more detail about the scare on Instagram, revealing that their child has been struggling with some “brutal symptoms” of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus). According to the CDC, RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, it can be extremely dangerous for babies. The 25-year-old momma recalled the traumatic experience:

“On Tuesday night I was traveling on the tour bus from [Nashville] to be closer to family knowing that Jimmie had a busy week with work. Zara had been resting the majority of the ride but around 10 p.m. she woke up with a coughing fit for well over 10 mins. Knowing this is something we went through before, I decide to turn the shower on and let the steam help open her airways up a bit. Tried suctioning. Chest rubs. Nothing seemed to work.”

Soon after, Alexis said Zara became “unresponsive” in her arms and “turning color” as they frantically asked their drivers to stop and dialed 911:

“The longest 15 minutes of my life. My baby was so so tired her muscles had given up on her. I did everything under the sun to keep her awake and thank god it seemed to work. She was soon in the ambulance with oxygen and finally started to regain her color.”

She went on to thank first responders and medical staff who “saved my daughters life,” expressing:

“I never got your names but I am so unbelievably thankful for you. To the nurses, respiratory therapist and doctors at U of M Shore Medical & AI DuPont – thank you for continuing to find answers and providing amazing care to my baby.”

Concluding her lengthy message, Alexis then urged parents to “please go with your gut instinct” in emergencies, admitting:

“I wish I would’ve taken action sooner, but I am so incredibly thankful to have another day of being her mama.”

We are continuing to send positive vibes and love to Zara as she continues her recovery! You can read the entire post from Alexis (below):

